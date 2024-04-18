What Taylor Swift's Experience In High School Was Really Like

Before Taylor Swift was selling out stadiums, topping Forbes lists, and getting honored with a doctorate degree, she was just another high schooler trying to figure out what her locker combination was. Granted, her stint in secondary education wasn't exactly typical, but just like you did, Swift roamed the halls of a public high school once upon a time.

Unlike most people, Swift's traditional high school era got cut short as she swapped the classroom for the stage in the latter years. After all, it's difficult to tour the globe while simultaneously trying to make sense of the quadratic formula. "I was in high school freshman and sophomore year, and then I went on the road. I homeschooled the rest of the way," she shared with Elle in 2009. "My brother's always calling me the dropout of the family." As for graduation? She received her diploma via snail mail — along with every other piece of fan mail, probably. "Education has always been at the forefront of my priorities, so I'm really glad to have my diploma," she told the Associated Press when she finally bid high school goodbye (via Today). "I never expected that my senior year would go the way it has. There's something really exciting about getting to live your dream and continue your education at the same time."

While Swift's time in high school was, err, swift, she didn't skip out on teen drama. From watching football games from the bleachers (because where else would she be?) to dealing with mean girls, she had her fair share of all-too-familiar adolescent experiences.