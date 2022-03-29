The Truth About Taylor Swift Getting Her Doctorate

Swifties will remember this moment all too well. New York University is giving singer-songwriter extraordinaire Taylor Swift an honorary doctorate degree in fine arts at the May 2022 commencement ceremony, per the university's March 28 press release — but what does that mean exactly? Colleges and universities have been known for bestowing those who have made significant contributions to the arts the honor. Celebrity recipients in the past have ranged from Kanye "Ye" West, whose honoris causa doctorate came from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, to J.K. Rowling, who received honorary doctorates on two separate continents, per Insider. In fact, the award-prone Meryl Streep has received four total honorary doctorates, three of which are from Ivy League schools.

Higher education institutions have faced much criticism for handing out such degrees, as these celebs haven't earned them in the traditional sense. If they wish to symbolically honor accomplishments in arts and other fields, "there must be thousands of unsung heroes and heroines in dozens of unknown workplaces who would provide better role models," education reform activist Nick Seaton wrote in a blog entry for The Guardian.

However, given Swift's long discography of self-written songs and her equally long list of accolades, it's hard to argue that the "Carolina" singer has not earned her honorary degree. Here's what we know about the honor.