Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick's Son Has Had Quite The Transformation
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Kevin Bacon has won a Golden Globe, taken center stage in everything from the original "Friday the 13th" and toe-tapping teen classic "Footloose" to B-movie throwback "Tremors" and space disaster "Apollo 13," and even had a popular trivia game, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, devised in his honor.
But forget tenuous trivia. It's the two kids he shares with fellow actor wife Kyra Sedgwick that remain his ultimate achievement. "The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children," he gushed to Closer Weekly (via Parade) in 2017. "Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hard-working people."
While daughter Sosie Bacon has followed her parents into mainstream entertainment, son Travis Bacon has forged a successful career on its fringes. So what do we know about the more alternative Bacon child? From headbanging exploits and horror movie ambitions to girlfriends and gothic stylings, here's a look at his remarkable transformation.
Travis Bacon was an independent kid
As the lead singer of an industrial metal outfit and a man whose gothic guyliner-heavy image sits at odds with the Hollywood norm, Travis Bacon has undoubtedly carved out his own path. And, as his dad, Kevin Bacon, explained in an interview with Closer Weekly (via Parade), that's something his parents have always encouraged.
"Our kids are very independent," the "Footloose" star said, referring to both Travis and his younger sister Sosie Bacon. "My son refused to let me teach him how to ride a bike or how to swim. Those are dangerous things!"
Kevin, who walked down the aisle with Kyra Sedgwick a year before Travis' birth, never took it personally that he wasn't always called upon. In fact, he can relate "... Both my children were a lot like me when I was a kid," he added. "They didn't really come to us for advice or help." Here's a look inside Kevin and Kyra's marriage.
His parents tried to give him a normal childhood
As well as encouraging their two kids to gain independence, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick also did their best to shield them from the limelight. Indeed, as the former revealed while guesting on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals," they tried to give Sosie and Travis Bacon the most normal childhood possible for offspring of two Hollywood stars.
Indeed, the couple largely avoided taking Travis and Sosie to film premieres, showing them press coverage, and even playing their own movies. "Because they didn't choose it," Kevin explained (via People) regarding his approach to parenting. "That's the thing. When it comes to fame, I've nobody to blame but myself. It was my thing. I'm the one that fought tooth and nail for it. But for them, it's something that's thrust upon them."
And although Sosie and Travis have since chosen to pursue careers in the business they called show, they both appear to have appreciated how their mom and dad protected them. "I keep telling them, 'It had to have been hard for you,' Kevin continued. "Please, tell me. I want to know. Sit with your therapist, it's okay.' You can get mad at me for this life that you were ... and they just will not go there. They will not acknowledge that it was anything that was difficult about having one of them."
He fronts an industrial metal band
Although Kevin Bacon is better known for his acting career, he's also enjoyed a sideline, fronting his own country band with brother Michael, called The Bacon Brothers. However, his son's musical endeavors are undoubtedly more suited to the moshpit than the hoedown.
Indeed, Travis Bacon has been a member of the metal scene since 2010, when he first began playing guitar with a band named Grudges. He subsequently honed his talents with White Metal Impact, joined the line-up of New York City outfit Black Anvil, and showcased his vocal skills under the guise of Sivart in the side project Hogwasche. More recently, the journeyman has been making a whole lotta noise with CONTRACULT, an industrial metal group that also features Bec "BX" Hollcraft and Nick "Culprit" Emde.
Whoever he's performing with, Travis always gives it his all, particularly with his lyrics. "I like to be graphic, specific, but still poetic and metaphorical in my choice of words and phrasing," he told REGEN MAGAZINE. "It's important to me that I show complete honesty and vulnerability when it comes to our lyrics. If I'm feeling it or have experienced it, I'm going to shove it in your face with all humility."
Travis is a proud goth
As you'd expect from a man who's fronted rock bands like Black Anvil and CONTRACULT, Travis Bacon looks a little more alternative than his Hollywood-regular parents. Yes, with multiple piercings and tattoos, a fair amount of guyliner, and a near-exclusively black wardrobe, the multi-talent is a proud member of the goth community.
While his typical attire might not seem conducive to pumping iron, Travis has also been a keen advocate of the gym lifestyle for more than a decade. "Most of my life, I was out of shape," he explained to V13 Media. "I was in a dark place at the beginning of 2014 and decided to follow up on a resolution. I went on a diet, put myself through a sober month and started training hard. I started seeing and feeling results, and I never stopped."
"I learned that everything felt healthier when I started getting my physical health in check," Travis continued. "My head, my gut, my heart. It's one of the greatest releases of serotonin imaginable." Indeed, in a TikTok post, the metalhead revealed that the martial art known as Muay Thai has been particularly useful in dealing with his mental health. "Finding healthy ways to channel your rage and mania is conducive to your survival and manifesting positivity on this wretched Earth," he added (via Hello!) in a rather dramatic manner entirely befitting of a goth.
His parents see themselves in him
Travis Bacon might dress notably differently from his famous parents, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, who once discovered they were distantly related! But as the latter revealed to People, they both still see similarities between them and their eldest. "I mean, I think he's hungry and striving, and I think we were hungry and striving around that time," the actor said, referring to when she and her husband were first trying to make it in Hollywood.
And a strong work ethic isn't the only thing Travis has inherited from his parents. When Kevin uploaded a series of photos to Instagram to commemorate his son's 36th birthday in 2025, his followers flooded the comments section to point out how much family resemblance there was. "Travis looks so much like his momma!!," was one response. "Happy birthday moms twin," came another.
Kevin, meanwhile, has passed down his love of music, as Travis pointed out in a social media post celebrating the fact that they'd just worked on a song together. "My father was one of the reasons I started playing guitar, and The Bacon Brothers was the first look into performing, recording, and touring," he acknowledged on Instagram (via Hello!), giving a shout-out to the country outfit his dad formed with brother Michael. "While I've gone my own direction musically it means the world to be able to work with my pops and the band nearly three decades later!"
Travis has a handful of acting credits
While sister Sosie Bacon has racked up dozens of acting credits, most notably in 2022 horror hit "Smile," Travis Bacon has largely refrained from following in his parents' thespian footsteps. But there have been a couple of occasions when he's showcased his talents in front of rather than behind the camera.
In 2005, for example, he played Lenny, a teenage friend of the leading lady's son, in an adaptation of Victoria Redel's same-named novel "Loverboy." It was something of a family affair. Not only did it star Travis' mother, Kyra Sedgwick, as the overprotective parent Emily, but it was also directed by his dad, Kevin Bacon and featured supporting roles for his sibling, his uncles, Michael Bacon and Rob Sedgwick and even his dog, Paulie.
It would be another 19 years before Travis graced the screen again in "Keep Coming Back." He's since appeared in two other shorts, "The Deadline" and "The Problem Drinker," and in 2026, he once again joined the rest of his famous clan in horror "Family Movie." However, he took some persuading to appear in the latter.
He had reservations about appearing on screen with his parents
In fact, both of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's children were apprehensive about signing up for the aptly-titled "Family Movie," a super-meta horror comedy in which a family making a cheap slasher are forced to contend with a real-life dead body. As with "Loverboy," the former took the director's chair, and both parents played major roles.
"I think we all were concerned that, you know, things would come up, we would get into arguments ... little tensions and stuff would arise in the situation because we're on set," Sosie Bacon admitted to Entertainment Weekly. And brother Travis Bacon concurred, adding, "Sosie and I had an idea and a direction for how we saw this film, and we just wanted to make sure that our voices were heard in those moments."
Luckily, both parties ended up being glad that they set aside their reservations for the film, which premiered at SXSW in early 2026, with Travis acknowledging that he was both "floored and impressed" by how the Bacons worked so productively. "I think everybody's voices are seen and heard in the film as well ... It was magical."
Travis has developed a new universe of horror shorts
Travis Bacon added another string to his bow in 2022 when he co-founded Slashtag Cinema, a Los Angeles-based film production company that, as its clever title suggests, specializes in horror. Alongside collaborators Kyle Kouri and Dylan Garrett Smith, the multi-talent has since produced, starred in, and composed the music for several shorts, including "Keep Coming Back," "The Advanced Class," and "The Problem Drinker."
"To me, horror is really the most expansive genre when it comes to human emotions," Travis explained to Scene Point Blank about his decision to enter the movie-making arena. "These films don't just show someone feeling scared: they show rage, vulnerability, sadness, relief, disparity, and even some of the most comical moments ever captured on film. When an actor, an edit, a score, [or] a look can really channel so many of these primary emotions, it turns into the most power piece of cinema you've ever witnessed."
Travis hopes to inspire others to follow his lead, advising anyone who wants to direct, write, or act to take a similar DIY route even if it doesn't initially bring in the money or fame: "We're completely past this age of needing to sweep the floor at a rental warehouse for years until they let you touch a camera or camping outside a producer's office until they agree to meet with you. There's too many inexpensive resources or free programs and resources not to take advantage of."
But he prefers scoring films
Composing scores is where Travis Bacon's film career is truly thriving. As well as the horror shorts produced by his own Slashtag Cinema company, the nepo baby has also provided the music for several feature films including "Carry the Darkness" and "Weekend Deadaway." And he's contributed to a handful of his parents' movies, too.
In fact, his very first composing credit came on his mom Kyra Sedgwick's directorial debut, "Story of a Girl," a TV movie about social media bullying that also starred his dad, Kevin Bacon. He went on to work on her follow-ups "Girls Weekend," a comedy about a tense family reunion, and "Space Oddity," not a David Bowie biopic but the tale of a young man planning a one-way journey to Mars. Most recently, he's produce the music for the meta horror-comedy helmed by his father and starring pretty much every member of the Bacon clan, "Family Movie."
In an interview with Scene Point Blank, Travis revealed that composing was never part of his plans. "Being a film fanatic and watching film composition really take new shape a direction over the last few years started triggering some interest. I got the opportunity to score my first film ... and completely fell in love with the process. I realized I enjoyed it just as much, if not more, than recording a band (my primary day job at the time) so I kept rolling with it."
Travis is dating a burlesque dancer
In 2024, the Bacon family made a red-carpet appearance together at the premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown." But there was an unfamiliar face with them. For this was the first time that Travis Bacon had taken his girlfriend of four years to such a high-profile event. So who is the lucky lady?
Well, her name is Angelina Sambrotto, and like her other half, she has quite the eclectic resume, having worked as a burlesque dancer under the guise of Battyna Syn, a special effects artist, and the founder of the cosmetics firm Our Darling. And just like Travis, her style is very much gothic, as shown by her make-up and slightly revealing black latex outfit.
Sambrotto, who studied at the Cinema Makeup School in her native California, and Travis have been an item since the summer of 2020. To celebrate their fourth anniversary, the latter took to Instagram to post a series of loved-up snaps captioned, "Here's to four years with you my darling. I'd love for the opportunity for at least four more if you'll have me."
He acknowledges but doesn't always agree with claims of nepotism
Perhaps inevitably having acted on screen with, and composed several film scores, for his Hollywood star parents — who actually met long before their romance began — Travis Bacon found himself drawn into the nepo baby discourse during his 2025 interview with SPIN. And while the multi-talent acknowledged that he had a "distinguished path of privilege," he insisted he still had to work hard to make it in the industry.
"It's been thousands of hours of trial and error and just a lot of experimentation to get here," Travis said. "I always have my hands in a few different things at once because we're sort of in this era where you have to know how to do five jobs instead of one." In fact, the CONTRACULT singer claims that on occasions, his background has almost worked against him.
"I had a meeting with the showrunner and there was resistance to having me involved," Travis revealed about the pre-production stages of his dad Kevin Bacon's Amazon original "The Bondsman." While the metalhead wasn't given the job outright, he was given the opportunity to collaborate with fellow composer Tyler Bates instead.
Travis asked his fans for career help
As the son of Hollywood veterans Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, you might expect that Travis Bacon would have little trouble forging the right connections to boost his career in heavy metal and film composing. But proving that nepotism can sometimes only get you so far, the multi-talent took to social media in 2026 to plead for some behind-the-scenes help.
"I feel the need to make something abundantly clear here," Travis began the Instagram post. "This is not to farm for sympathy and support, it's a practicality as it's resulted in missing out on a few recent opportunities." The former Black Anvil singer went on to reveal that he was without representation and, in fact, had been for the entirety of his working life.
"That means no management, no agent, no label, no publishing deal, just me," Travis added. "While I'm confident and hopeful that this will change eventually, I haven't found the right fit." He then asked fans to contact him via his website if they had any opportunities suited to his talents. It's not yet known, however, whether the public service announcement proved to be fruitful. Here's a look at Kevin and Kyra's disastrous financial troubles.
Travis is launching a solo career
While Travis Bacon has typically worked alone as a film composer, it wasn't until 2026 that he decided to go solo in metal. Featuring the singles "K.E.N.," "Dopamine," and "Get Help," his self-produced debut EP "Industrial Blues" actually originated from some unlikely source material as he explained to SPIN.
"I do the music for this true crime podcast series called "Why Can't We Talk About Amanda's Mom?" and I make a lot of darker acoustic music," Travis said. "I revisited some of the stuff that was rejected and just started kind of adding some more industrial textures and some beats to it, then affecting acoustic guitars and my acoustic banjo and I'm singing on that. It's a very different avenue for me."
The prolific Bacon has still found the time to continue his day job, though. In the same year, he provided the music for horrors both short ("The Infestation," "The Problem Drinker") and feature-length ("Family Movie"). "I always have my hands in a few different things at once because we're sort of in this era where you have to know how to do five jobs instead of one," he explained. "So I try to spread my time around wherever I can because I love the process of it all." Here's what you need to know about Kevin Bacon's daughter.