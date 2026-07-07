Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick's Son Has Had Quite The Transformation

As well as encouraging their two kids to gain independence, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick also did their best to shield them from the limelight. Indeed, as the former revealed while guesting on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals," they tried to give Sosie and Travis Bacon the most normal childhood possible for offspring of two Hollywood stars.

Indeed, the couple largely avoided taking Travis and Sosie to film premieres, showing them press coverage, and even playing their own movies. "Because they didn't choose it," Kevin explained (via People) regarding his approach to parenting. "That's the thing. When it comes to fame, I've nobody to blame but myself. It was my thing. I'm the one that fought tooth and nail for it. But for them, it's something that's thrust upon them."

And although Sosie and Travis have since chosen to pursue careers in the business they called show, they both appear to have appreciated how their mom and dad protected them. "I keep telling them, 'It had to have been hard for you,' Kevin continued. "Please, tell me. I want to know. Sit with your therapist, it's okay.' You can get mad at me for this life that you were ... and they just will not go there. They will not acknowledge that it was anything that was difficult about having one of them."