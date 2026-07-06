No Room And No Meghan: Prince Harry's Latest UK Trip Isn't Off To A Rosy Start

Before he even landed overseas, Prince Harry's much-discussed trip to the United Kingdom already hit multiple obstacles. In late June, it was reported that Harry and Meghan Markle were considering bringing both Archie and Lilibet to the U.K., and the family would be staying at royal residences. Unfortunately, there were some logistical snags, and it turns out the Sussexes will not be staying at Buckingham Palace — and the matter has become quite messy.

According to a report from the BBC published on July 6, Harry was told a couple of days earlier that he couldn't stay at the royal residence. Apparently, the lodging offer was rescinded by the royals when the Duke of Sussex and his camp took too long to confirm that he would be staying there. The withdrawal of the invite created some tension, as Harry's reps denied that they dragged their feet. "It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment," a spokesperson told the outlet.

Not only is Harry not welcome back at Buckingham Palace, but it appears he will be making the trip solo. As mentioned, it was previously believed that Meghan and the kids would be joining him. In May, news leaked that Harry made some demands for Meghan's U.K. visit regarding how he wanted his wife treated by family and staffers while on royal grounds. That eventually became a moot issue, as it was announced on July 4 that Meghan and the children would stay stateside, as there were concerns over security during the trip. "The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit," a spokesperson for Harry said, per CNN. Sources said these developments were very upsetting for Harry.