No Room And No Meghan: Prince Harry's Latest UK Trip Isn't Off To A Rosy Start
Before he even landed overseas, Prince Harry's much-discussed trip to the United Kingdom already hit multiple obstacles. In late June, it was reported that Harry and Meghan Markle were considering bringing both Archie and Lilibet to the U.K., and the family would be staying at royal residences. Unfortunately, there were some logistical snags, and it turns out the Sussexes will not be staying at Buckingham Palace — and the matter has become quite messy.
According to a report from the BBC published on July 6, Harry was told a couple of days earlier that he couldn't stay at the royal residence. Apparently, the lodging offer was rescinded by the royals when the Duke of Sussex and his camp took too long to confirm that he would be staying there. The withdrawal of the invite created some tension, as Harry's reps denied that they dragged their feet. "It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment," a spokesperson told the outlet.
Not only is Harry not welcome back at Buckingham Palace, but it appears he will be making the trip solo. As mentioned, it was previously believed that Meghan and the kids would be joining him. In May, news leaked that Harry made some demands for Meghan's U.K. visit regarding how he wanted his wife treated by family and staffers while on royal grounds. That eventually became a moot issue, as it was announced on July 4 that Meghan and the children would stay stateside, as there were concerns over security during the trip. "The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit," a spokesperson for Harry said, per CNN. Sources said these developments were very upsetting for Harry.
Prince Harry thought the royals would provide 24/7 security
More details about the breakdown in communication between Prince Harry and the royal family have come to light. The amount of security for the Sussexes has been a point of contention in the past, and it's the reason Harry was scared to return to the United Kingdom for so long. Prior to making the trip, Harry learned that he, Meghan Markle, and the kids would only be given police protection when they were on royal grounds. When Harry found out the security protection was limited, a source said that he was left "devastated and close to tears," per a Vanity Fair source. "[Harry] had assumed that because he was bringing the kids, and the king had made a royal residence available to them, he would get what he has been pushing for all along—full-time police protection," an insider told the outlet on July 1.
It appears the lack of security is why Harry chose to leave Meghan and the kids at home, even though he was looking forward to King Charles III spending time with his grandkids. "The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane," a source told The Guardian on June 28.
Even without the kids, the Duke of Sussex planned to see his father, but it was unlikely to be a family reunion as the feud between Harry and Prince William is still going strong. "At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change," a source told Us Weekly on July 1, back when it was believed that Harry was bringing his whole family.