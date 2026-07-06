Did Annette Bening Give A One-Word Warning On Rip & Beth's Dutton Ranch Fate?

"Dutton Ranch," which follows "Landman" favorites Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's new adventures in Texas, likely won't return until at least 2027, but that's no reason to worry! Season 1 saw the ranchers navigate love, romance, and violence on levels never before seen, and fans are still reeling. However, there was one scene that really got viewers up in arms. Early in the season, after their new neighbor and rival Beulah Jackson, played by Annette Bening, introduced herself to Rip and Beth, she gave fans a big warning about their fates. "Rip and Beth have secrets," she said (via People). "And people with secrets can be useful — corruptible even."

Anyone who's watched "Dutton Ranch" or "Landman" already knows that Beth and Rip are certainly no saints and have made several mistakes over the years (which Beulah wanted to uncover). But they've usually at least tried to stay on the right side of history. However, Beulah's comments suggest that she foresees a storyline where the beloved couple may end up permanently compromising their morals for the good of their family and community. And given that Season 1 ended with their son, Carter, being kidnapped, we'd say that she's probably right. Unfortunately, we won't know exactly how things pan out for quite some time.

In the meantime, Bening's comment isn't the first time that Rip and Beth's character evolution has sparked commentary among fans.