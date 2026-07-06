Did Annette Bening Give A One-Word Warning On Rip & Beth's Dutton Ranch Fate?
"Dutton Ranch," which follows "Landman" favorites Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's new adventures in Texas, likely won't return until at least 2027, but that's no reason to worry! Season 1 saw the ranchers navigate love, romance, and violence on levels never before seen, and fans are still reeling. However, there was one scene that really got viewers up in arms. Early in the season, after their new neighbor and rival Beulah Jackson, played by Annette Bening, introduced herself to Rip and Beth, she gave fans a big warning about their fates. "Rip and Beth have secrets," she said (via People). "And people with secrets can be useful — corruptible even."
Anyone who's watched "Dutton Ranch" or "Landman" already knows that Beth and Rip are certainly no saints and have made several mistakes over the years (which Beulah wanted to uncover). But they've usually at least tried to stay on the right side of history. However, Beulah's comments suggest that she foresees a storyline where the beloved couple may end up permanently compromising their morals for the good of their family and community. And given that Season 1 ended with their son, Carter, being kidnapped, we'd say that she's probably right. Unfortunately, we won't know exactly how things pan out for quite some time.
In the meantime, Bening's comment isn't the first time that Rip and Beth's character evolution has sparked commentary among fans.
Fans want more of Rip and Beth onscreen
Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton survived their first few months in Texas without completely selling their souls. And that was amid their personal and professional tragedies, including the abduction of their son, Carter. Still, some fans have been losing patience regarding how little screentime they've had compared to other characters. While "Dutton Ranch" has been plagued by some rather serious behind-the-scenes drama involving the creative team, fans have also expressed outrage about the show focusing more on the newcomers than the original cast.
Unfortunately for fans, it seems that they're fighting a losing battle regarding the show's future. During an interview with TV Insider, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, stressed the fact that "Dutton Ranch" was an ensemble show. "This is not the Beth and Rip show," she said in June 2026. "This is 'Dutton Ranch,' and there's four lead characters, five." She then uplifted her co-stars, Annette Bening and Ed Harris. "Annette Bening and Ed Harris, it's such a privilege to have them come join our show." She added, "I've said this before, I feel like they made us legit." Ever the gracious lead, Reilly also expressed her pride in the show's new additions.