Dutton Ranch Fans Revive A Brutal Debate Over Beth's Loyalty To Rip

The fact that fans of the "Yellowstone" universe can't seem to agree on whether or not Beth Dutton cheated on Rip Wheeler with Walker bodes well for the show. After all, people have continued to tune in (and that goes for the crowd who believes Beth did cheat on Rip and those who disagree alike). On another subreddit, several viewers pointed out that the whole "Did-Beth-and-Walker-Didn't-Beth-and-Walker" drama was done intentionally to allow viewers to draw their own conclusions. "They only showed them kissing up against the side of the barn and never said if it went farther. I guess that one is up to the viewer to decide what they think," one user wrote.

They added that when it came to Beth apologizing to Rip the following season, that still didn't prove she'd done anything more than kiss Walker, noting, "It's not really clear if it was just for making out with him or something more." And again, there were tons of fans who contended that even if Beth had slept with Walker, "Although there was clearly something between Beth and Rip, they weren't 'officially' together until Season Three or late Season Two." Well, whatever happened, fans have continued to love the "Yellowstone" universe and Rip and Beth's romantic relationship more specifically, to the extent that the fan-favorite couple got a spinoff in "Dutton Ranch," which is reportedly filled with behind-the-scenes drama to rival even what happens onscreen.

Likewise, when Rip and Beth were "sidelined," fans of "Dutton Ranch" quickly lost patience with the highly-anticipated spinoff's debut season. Maybe Beth cheated, maybe she didn't, but regardless she and Rip are clearly in it for the long haul, as are those who ship them.