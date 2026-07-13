Ali Larter's Real-Life Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous Like Her Mom
Actor Ali Larter is enjoying some extra attention thanks to her impressive performance as Angela in the hit TV series "Landman," with fans becoming more and more intrigued about her. She's been in the entertainment business for decades, and at the same time, she fell in love, got married, and had two kids. Larter's husband is another actor in the industry named Hayes MacArthur, whom she met on the set of the film "Homo Erectus." The two tied the knot in 2009 and became parents a year later. Their firstborn was a son they named Theodore, with the nickname Teddy. Then in 2015, they had their daughter Vivienne.
Like Larter's impressive transformation throughout her career, her daughter Vivienne has grown up a lot over the years. And she's already taking after her mother in many ways. She is practically her famous parent's twin, with the same big smile and heart-shaped face. The "Legally Blonde" actor gave fans a peek at her family during a trip to Italy in 2025. They went to Venice, Florence, and Sardinia, taking in the sights and posing for sweet photos.
Seeing Vivienne and Teddy in photos alongside their parents, it's clear that good looks run in the family. As for whether or not the two kids take after their parents in terms of their work in the entertainment industry, only time will tell. While both Larter and MacArthur are actors, Larter used to model as well, and MacArthur is a comedian. So there are plenty of paths for the kids to explore if they want to follow in their footsteps.
It took Ali Larter's daughter, Vivienne, a while to realize how famous her mother is
Hollywood star Ali Larter only occasionally shares photos of her kids on social media, and it's usually when they are on family trips. But whenever Vivienne and Teddy appear on her Instagram, they look super happy, whether they are sightseeing, swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, lounging at a beautiful resort, or doing something else. While Vivienne takes after their mother, Teddy looks a lot like their dad, Hayes MacArthur. In fact, the father and son seem to already be about the same height.
Here and there, Larter and MacArthur have shared some bits and pieces about their kids and their life together. As the family lives in a small town in Idaho, Vivienne and Teddy have had a hard time grasping just how famous their mother is. While promoting "Landman" Season 2 on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Larter told a story about Vivienne getting a reality check in NYC. Larter brought her daughter with her for the promotional trip, and when they arrived at the hotel, there were paparazzi waiting to take photos of the actor. But Vivienne was confused, asking, "Who's here? Who's here?" not realizing that her mom was the celebrity in question.
@latenightseth
Ali Larter's daughter is just now realizing what her mom does for a living 😂
But Larter also wants her kids to learn more about what she does and how much work she puts in. She told "CBS Sunday Morning," "It's really important for me that when they're older, they understand that I'm a working mom because I love what I do. ... This is our life. This gives us our life. I have to work, you know? And luckily, I love what I do." Larter has been working on movies and TV series for years, and she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.