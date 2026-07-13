Ali Larter's Real-Life Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous Like Her Mom

Actor Ali Larter is enjoying some extra attention thanks to her impressive performance as Angela in the hit TV series "Landman," with fans becoming more and more intrigued about her. She's been in the entertainment business for decades, and at the same time, she fell in love, got married, and had two kids. Larter's husband is another actor in the industry named Hayes MacArthur, whom she met on the set of the film "Homo Erectus." The two tied the knot in 2009 and became parents a year later. Their firstborn was a son they named Theodore, with the nickname Teddy. Then in 2015, they had their daughter Vivienne.

Like Larter's impressive transformation throughout her career, her daughter Vivienne has grown up a lot over the years. And she's already taking after her mother in many ways. She is practically her famous parent's twin, with the same big smile and heart-shaped face. The "Legally Blonde" actor gave fans a peek at her family during a trip to Italy in 2025. They went to Venice, Florence, and Sardinia, taking in the sights and posing for sweet photos.

Seeing Vivienne and Teddy in photos alongside their parents, it's clear that good looks run in the family. As for whether or not the two kids take after their parents in terms of their work in the entertainment industry, only time will tell. While both Larter and MacArthur are actors, Larter used to model as well, and MacArthur is a comedian. So there are plenty of paths for the kids to explore if they want to follow in their footsteps.