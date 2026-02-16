Weird Things About Landman Star Ali Larter's Real-Life Marriage

The story goes that Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur first met in 2005 while working on the set of an R-rated comedy film aptly titled "National Lampoon's Homo Erectus." Not exactly romantic. According to Larter, however, shortly after meeting MacArthur, she knew it was game over. "I told my boyfriend after three weeks that I wanted to marry him and that we could do it tomorrow," she told Cosmopolitan in 2007 (via People).

Interestingly enough, Larter's meet-cute with MacArthur just so happened to coincide with Larter leaving a bad relationship. "I hadn't laughed in a very long time, and I met him, and he was just light," she recalled during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" about the quick rebound relationship.

Fortunately, it appears Larter's instincts were right, as the couple has been married for more than 20 years and share two children together, Theodore and Vivienne. "He's so funny, and he's an amazing father, and we just — we keep doing it. We keep growing together," she gushed to Barrymore. Still, Larter was careful to note that long-term relationships are never easy. "But we love our family, and we learn from each other every day, and I'm grateful for that," she added.