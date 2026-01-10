Ali Larter's Transformation Has Been Stunning To See

Although Ali Larter would go on to become one of the most glamorous young women in Hollywood at the turn of the century, she was something of a tomboy in her youth. "I played soccer and softball," she told the Chicago Tribune about her time growing up in the New Jersey township of Cherry Hill. "I was one sock up and one sock down with dirty, scraped-up knees."

In fact, it was the world of baseball that gave Larter her first break: her screen debut was for a Philadelphia Phillies ad. "I think it's on like an old VHS tape like in a closet somewhere in my mom's house," she explained on "The Rich Eisen Show," before revealing her role involved handing a lifeguard tickets for a baseball game.

Larter has been able to parlay her childhood experiences into her acting career. Referring to the "Resident Evil" franchise, she co-starred as heroine Claire Redfield, the star told RadioFree.com, "I love the athletic nature that comes with these movies. You know, I was such a tomboy when I was younger, when I was a little girl, so it's like that brawler is still very alive!"