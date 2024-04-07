Eva Mendes' Transformation Over The Years Is A Sight To See

Eva Mendes was born in Miami, the youngest of four children to parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba. Interviewed by Marie Clarie, Mendes described her working-class clan as "a big, old, loud, obnoxious Cuban family." When she was still young, her family moved from Florida to Los Angeles, settling in the city's Silver Lake district.

Mendes' parents divorced when she was just 10. To make ends meet, her mother took an extra job on the weekends, working at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Mendes would often accompany her mom to work, and then stick around to watch a movie together in the famed cinema.

As the child of immigrants, Mendes certainly didn't grow up in the lap of luxury. "I was raised by parents who didn't have much," she recalled, admitting it wasn't uncommon for the phone or electricity in her mom's home to be cut off. However, they never went hungry, thanks to her father, who worked for a meat company. As she told W Magazine, she recalled her dad taking her with him on the job when she was just five. "I loved my dad so much and wanted to go to work with him," she explained, revealing that would sometimes mean a trip to the slaughterhouse — an experience that never really left her. "So now I don't eat anything from a slaughterhouse," she said.