The Tragedy Of Jessica Biel Is So Sad

Jessica Biel is one of the lucky former child stars who found work in Hollywood as an adult. However, "The Illusionist" actor's success was hard-won and fell far short of her expectations. Her personal life has also had its tumultuous moments, and she's made some regrettable decisions.

Biel told Marie Claire that always being under the watchful eye of her parents is what prevented her from having a tragic childhood, which is a common experience for many young actors. As an adolescent, many of her traumatic moments had nothing to do with her line of work, such as the horror of getting her period for the first time. "[I] thought I was dying," she told Women's Health. Then there was the pain of suffering her first heartbreak at age 16. "I would sit on my floor, cry, and listen to Elvis Presley," she recalled to the Daily Beast. So many other kids can relate to these hurts, but most teens don't get to work alongside an entertainment icon. At age 14, Biel played the daughter of Peter Fonda's character in "Ulee's Gold," which was her first feature film. When Fonda died in 2019, she wrote on Instagram, "I'm forever grateful for him and the impact he had on me and my career."

Biel's early career also included a long run on the TV series "7th Heaven," and she had to go to hell and back when she did a photo shoot that wasn't in accord with the sanctimonious series' conservative values.