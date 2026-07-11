Alexis Bledel Looks So Different Ditching Her Signature Look

Alexis Bledel has been around for a long time, and for most of it she has rocked beautiful chestnut hair that makes those sparkly blue eyes pop. But there were times when she experimented with her hair color, changing the signature look most of us associate with her most famous characters. In 2010, she showed up on the red carpet with bright orange hair that had us all doing a double-take. Even though it was a far cry from the Rory Gilmore look that made her a household name, the hair color looked stunning on her nonetheless.

For the W magazine party that fall, Bledel fully embraced the red-brown look. In addition to her auburn hair, she also donned a reddish-brown one-shoulder dress that was perfect for the season. While it was an unusual look for her, some fans were here for it. "When she dyed her hair a reddish brown color it suited her so well and made her shine. She's warmer toned," a Reddit user argued in a 2024 thread. As good as it looked, it didn't last. Just a month later, she was back to being brunette — with bangs!

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And though she has remained fairly loyal to her natural hair color, Bledel has played around with her hair in different ways. Even throughout "Gilmore Girls," she rocked a host of hairstyles, including bangs, layers, side parts, middle parts, and beyond. Rory was a true '00s girl and made sure to embrace all the trends so all of us could relate.