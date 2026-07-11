Alexis Bledel Looks So Different Ditching Her Signature Look
Alexis Bledel has been around for a long time, and for most of it she has rocked beautiful chestnut hair that makes those sparkly blue eyes pop. But there were times when she experimented with her hair color, changing the signature look most of us associate with her most famous characters. In 2010, she showed up on the red carpet with bright orange hair that had us all doing a double-take. Even though it was a far cry from the Rory Gilmore look that made her a household name, the hair color looked stunning on her nonetheless.
For the W magazine party that fall, Bledel fully embraced the red-brown look. In addition to her auburn hair, she also donned a reddish-brown one-shoulder dress that was perfect for the season. While it was an unusual look for her, some fans were here for it. "When she dyed her hair a reddish brown color it suited her so well and made her shine. She's warmer toned," a Reddit user argued in a 2024 thread. As good as it looked, it didn't last. Just a month later, she was back to being brunette — with bangs!
And though she has remained fairly loyal to her natural hair color, Bledel has played around with her hair in different ways. Even throughout "Gilmore Girls," she rocked a host of hairstyles, including bangs, layers, side parts, middle parts, and beyond. Rory was a true '00s girl and made sure to embrace all the trends so all of us could relate.
Alexis Bledel may have had reddish hair as a baby
Alexis Bledel has transformed quite a bit since her "Gilmore Girls" days, but her beautiful chocolate hair has remained a staple. But the orange locks may not have been all that foreign to her. A baby picture features Bledel with incredibly bright orange hair, leading some fans to speculate about her true natural color. However, the general consensus online seems to be that the colors on the film picture are probably a bit off. "This photograph is way too saturated, the real color of her hair wouldn't be this bright," a Reddit user argued.
Others used personal anecdotes to point out issues with the photograph. "I am a natural redhead and no picture of my redhair looks like this — anywhere. Something is off with the color int his photo. Her eyes are also tinted red. Not like red-eye which comes from the flash," a second Redditor added. But as the netizens also pointed out, her eyes indeed look purpleish, suggesting that the picture may have been over-edited. Still, as seen below, the picture indicates that Bledel may have been a brunette with red undertones. As another Redditor put it, "Alexis's hair may have had a reddish tone but probably wasn't that bright."
But her tresses definitely changed to fully brunette early on. By the time she started modeling as a teenager, she had the beautiful brown hair we know today. Bledel may not be as active in Hollywood as she once was, but "Gilmore Girls" fans will never forget her signature look.