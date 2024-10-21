The Transformation Of Alexis Bledel From Gilmore Girls To Now

While she was busy starring on "Gilmore Girls" for a majority of the 2000s, Alexis Bledel also turned her attention to the big screen during this time. In 2005, she starred in two feature films, "Sin City," "Bride and Prejudice," and "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Although they are from wildly different genres, the common denominator between these movies is that they all had scripts Bledel was extremely passionate about. "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" became a particularly notable credit in her filmography, as the teen comedy-drama became an instant classic.

The movie follows four teenage friends who go their separate ways during summer break and send each other a pair of jeans to stay in touch with each other. Bledel plays one of them, Lena, alongside Amber Tamblyn as Tibby, America Ferrera as Carmen, and Blake Lively as Bridget. The most prominent theme in the movie is friendship, which is something Bledel always found relatable. "They're very real teenage experiences and I think the friendship between the four girls is something that is more realistic than a lot of the relationships we see between girls in movies lately," she explained to MovieWeb after the film's release. She was also particularly passionate about the film telling the story of friendships between characters who wouldn't necessarily fit into the same high school cliques, and showing how that's what makes them so fun and interesting.

While friendship was blossoming on-screen, lifelong bonds were also being formed behind the scenes. After returning for the 2008 sequel, the four actors continued to hang out. According to Tamblyn, they talk almost daily, and they can regularly be seen coming together to support each other at major career and life events, such as celebrating Ferrera's Oscar nomination.