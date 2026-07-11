Rumors Have Swirled Around Arnold Schwarzenegger & His Age-Gap Girlfriend
Keeping one's love life out of the prying eyes of the public can be a healthy move, but Arnold Schwarzenegger's decision to keep his relationship with Heather Milligan ultra private has ignited rumors of affairs and breakups over the years. But in June 2026, Schwarzenegger showed he and Milligan, who is 27 years his junior, were still going strong when they made a rare public appearance together at the Austrian World Summit. Before the climate conference in his native country, the couple hadn't made a public appearance in quite some time.
The elusiveness of Schwarzenegger's love life has attracted plenty of speculation, which peaked in 2023. That November, the "Terminator" star was seen biking around Venice Beach, California, alongside Hungarian actor Timea Palacsik. At one point, he even planted a kiss on her cheek. The outing sent the rumor mill in overdrive, given that Schwarzenegger had been seen enjoying the famous Oktoberfest event in Munich, Germany, with Milligan just weeks earlier. An insider's account also didn't help. "[He is] enjoying his life and dating," a source told Us Weekly after he was seen with Palacsik.
The insider highlighted the actors' special bond. "[They] got along very well," the source said. "They are always laughing and giggling." However, the outlet later updated the article to emphasize that Schwarzenegger and Palacsik were not romantically involved. Following the Palacsik dating rumors, Schwarzenegger continued to keep his relationship with Milligan on the down low. But she sometimes shows up to support him, as she did at the "FUBAR" Season 2 premiere in June 2025. They have surely attracted unwanted rumors, but they have proved they are doing just fine.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan have been together since 2012
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, may prefer to keep it out of the spotlight, but their relationship isn't new. They met in 2012, just a year after Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver initiated their divorce proceedings. While the separation announcement initially caught everyone by surprise, the news that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son with their housekeeper that came to light just days later offered a pretty good explanation. Given that the cheating scandal tore the Schwarzenegger family apart and damaged the actor's reputation, it isn't shocking that he has chosen to keep his next relationship as private as possible.
Schwarzenegger crossed paths with Milligan, a physical therapist, when he was recovering from shoulder surgery ahead of the 2013 action thriller "Escape Plan." "After my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next," he told People in 2023. Schwarzenegger was particularly taken by Milligan's work ethic and autonomy. "I think the world of her. I love that she's into working. She's clearly independent," he said. "She just is driven as hell."
While rare, that wasn't the only time he discussed his relationship. In a 2024 appearance on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, he declared his affection for his girlfriend as he discussed her role in introducing him to football. "I fell in love with Heather ... and she's really a fanatic about sports," he said. They may not put on a strong public front, but they have shown to be a strong couple nonetheless.