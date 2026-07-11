Rumors Have Swirled Around Arnold Schwarzenegger & His Age-Gap Girlfriend

Keeping one's love life out of the prying eyes of the public can be a healthy move, but Arnold Schwarzenegger's decision to keep his relationship with Heather Milligan ultra private has ignited rumors of affairs and breakups over the years. But in June 2026, Schwarzenegger showed he and Milligan, who is 27 years his junior, were still going strong when they made a rare public appearance together at the Austrian World Summit. Before the climate conference in his native country, the couple hadn't made a public appearance in quite some time.

The elusiveness of Schwarzenegger's love life has attracted plenty of speculation, which peaked in 2023. That November, the "Terminator" star was seen biking around Venice Beach, California, alongside Hungarian actor Timea Palacsik. At one point, he even planted a kiss on her cheek. The outing sent the rumor mill in overdrive, given that Schwarzenegger had been seen enjoying the famous Oktoberfest event in Munich, Germany, with Milligan just weeks earlier. An insider's account also didn't help. "[He is] enjoying his life and dating," a source told Us Weekly after he was seen with Palacsik.

The insider highlighted the actors' special bond. "[They] got along very well," the source said. "They are always laughing and giggling." However, the outlet later updated the article to emphasize that Schwarzenegger and Palacsik were not romantically involved. Following the Palacsik dating rumors, Schwarzenegger continued to keep his relationship with Milligan on the down low. But she sometimes shows up to support him, as she did at the "FUBAR" Season 2 premiere in June 2025. They have surely attracted unwanted rumors, but they have proved they are doing just fine.