Aaron Taylor-Johnson Sends A Message To Marriage Critics At Wimbledon 2026
Apologies to those who were betting against Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his longtime wife. The celebrity couple just gave their haters the ultimate middle finger with their latest PDA-filled appearance at Wimbledon, reminding everyone they're still going strong. On July 7, 2026, the "Nosferatu" star and his director wife were spotted making out in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. They wore matching looks for the outing — Aaron donned an off-white shirt and pants while Sam opted for a chic waistcoat and shorts combo. At one point, she was seen leaning against her husband with one hand resting on his thigh, while Aaron wrapped an arm around her. They sure looked cozy.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's marriage has attracted a lot of negative press due to the major age gap between him and Sam Taylor-Johnson. Notably, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was just 18 when he met his wife. It was 2008, and the actor was auditioning for the lead role in Sam's directorial debut "Nowhere Boy" — at the time, she was 41. Oh, and married. "We were very professional through the entire film [...] But everyone on set knew," Sam recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me," she added, despite purportedly never having kissed or gone on a single date ("No funny business at all," stressed Aaron).
The pair got engaged in 2009, shortly after they started dating on the heels of Sam's divorce from first husband Jay Jopling. Despite the intense backlash to their romance, the duo forged ahead and tied the knot in a private ceremony in England in 2012. Since then, they've welcomed two children together, while Sam also has two daughters from her previous marriage.
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson have stood the test of time
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson's flirty Wimbledon outing comes shortly after the happy couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Over the years, the "Kraven the Hunter" star has consistently, and vociferously, defended their age-gap romance from critics, telling the Irish Independent in 2009, "I'm an old soul, and she's a young soul. We don't see an age gap, we just see each other." Although he's keenly aware of the discourse surrounding the couple's massive age difference, Aaron reasoned, "People have their judgments and opinions, and it's almost like other people live by a rule book and I don't."
The actor also told Rolling Stone UK that he doesn't see any issue with how quickly their relationship progressed. "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that," Aaron shrugged. "What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me." Similarly, Sam has stood by their relationship publicly despite facing allegations that she took advantage of him. Speaking to the Daily Beast in 2019, the artist-turned-filmmaker claimed she wasn't losing any sleep over the backlash.
"We've been together for over a decade now, so I feel like it is less of a conversation for people," Sam insisted, noting, "It's not something that is difficult to talk about because it's such a positive story." She also pointed out that, by that stage, they had a happy family too. "That may be a positive message for people out there," the "Back to Black" director said. Judging by their coziness at Wimbledon, these two are doing just fine.