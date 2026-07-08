Aaron Taylor-Johnson Sends A Message To Marriage Critics At Wimbledon 2026

Apologies to those who were betting against Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his longtime wife. The celebrity couple just gave their haters the ultimate middle finger with their latest PDA-filled appearance at Wimbledon, reminding everyone they're still going strong. On July 7, 2026, the "Nosferatu" star and his director wife were spotted making out in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. They wore matching looks for the outing — Aaron donned an off-white shirt and pants while Sam opted for a chic waistcoat and shorts combo. At one point, she was seen leaning against her husband with one hand resting on his thigh, while Aaron wrapped an arm around her. They sure looked cozy.

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Aaron Taylor-Johnson's marriage has attracted a lot of negative press due to the major age gap between him and Sam Taylor-Johnson. Notably, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was just 18 when he met his wife. It was 2008, and the actor was auditioning for the lead role in Sam's directorial debut "Nowhere Boy" — at the time, she was 41. Oh, and married. "We were very professional through the entire film [...] But everyone on set knew," Sam recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me," she added, despite purportedly never having kissed or gone on a single date ("No funny business at all," stressed Aaron).

The pair got engaged in 2009, shortly after they started dating on the heels of Sam's divorce from first husband Jay Jopling. Despite the intense backlash to their romance, the duo forged ahead and tied the knot in a private ceremony in England in 2012. Since then, they've welcomed two children together, while Sam also has two daughters from her previous marriage.