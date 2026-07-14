Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Looks So Different With Her Natural Hair

Natalie Alyn Lind got a major career boost when she was cast on "Dutton Ranch" as Oreana Jackson, a feisty platinum blond ranch heiress who isn't afraid to be bold. But her signature look isn't how she's always looked. As fans of "The Goldbergs" may remember, her hair wasn't as light in her early career. In fact, if we go even further back in time, we can see that her hair seems to hover between strawberry blond and dark auburn.

Lind, who is among the many celebs who started out as child actors, was 12 in the picture below, taken in October 2011. At the Sue Wong event, the actor sported reddish-blond hair that is nothing like her "Dutton Ranch" character's. At the time, her hair closely matched the shade of her eyebrows, suggesting this was her natural tresses. When Lind made her acting debut alongside her mother as one of the stars of "One Tree Hill" at age 5, her hair was also strawberry blond, though it appeared slightly lighter than in the photo below.

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Over the years, Lind's hair has been different shades of red and blond at various times, so nailing down her exact natural color isn't an easy feat. Social media users have tried, with no conclusion reached. "I'm having a debate with a friend who insists that he can tell it's not naturally blonde but I have my doubts," a Reddit user commented. Another suggested that Lind's hair may turn blonder with sun exposure during the summer, but not everyone was convinced. "I doubt it though when you consider how different the blonde looks to the auburn," one Redditor argued. Regardless of her hair's specific shade, Oreana from "Dutton Ranch" looks gorgeous in real life.