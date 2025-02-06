Child Stars Who Vanished – And Then Came Back

It's safe to say that Gaby Hoffmann didn't have a typical childhood, raised by her mother, Janet Susan Mary Hoffmann – known as Viva when she appeared in artist Andy Warhol's avant-garde movies — in Manhattan's famed Chelsea Hotel. "I grew up with artists and drag queens," Hoffmann recounted on NPR's "Fresh Air." "These were just my neighbors and friends and the people who are raising me."

Her mother brought her to auditions for TV commercials when she was just 4, and it wasn't long before she made her movie debut, playing the daughter of Kevin Costner's character in 1989's "Field of Dreams." Throughout the 1990s, she established a successful acting career, appearing in such films as "Sleepless in Seattle," "Uncle Buck," and others. "I had a lot of fun making movies when I was [a] kid, because making movies is fun, and being on a movie set is fun," she said.

Hoffmann quit acting to attend Bard College and didn't expect to ever do it again. "I always was planning on giving it up. I never set out to be an actor," she explained. She decided to retire, but fate intervened when she was unexpectedly presented with a movie role she found fascinating. Suddenly, the door to Hollywood she'd slammed shut was wide open, resulting in juicy roles in HBO's "Girls," the critically acclaimed TV series, "Transparent," and a whole new career she never envisioned. "I've been given all these fantastic opportunities," she marveled.