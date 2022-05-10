Troubling Details About Fred Savage's On-Set Behavior Have Come To Light

There's no doubt that Fred Savage is a seasoned Hollywood star, with one of his most recognizable roles coming during his childhood when he starred in "The Wonder Years." Savage played the role of the adorable, brown-haired, bright-eyed kid, Kevin Arnold. According to IMDb, the show ran from 1988 through 1993 and during its run was nominated for an impressive 28 Emmy awards, which is pretty amazing.

It's hard to believe that the show only aired for a few years before it came to an end in 1993. Savage's on-screen mother, actor Alley Mills, claims that the show ended for a "ridiculous" reason that made plenty of headlines. "When we shot the series finale ... nobody knew whether or not 'The Wonder Years' was going to be renewed," Mills said, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "And that's because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is, like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth." According to the report, costume designer Monique Long claimed that Savage, then just 16 years old, and his on-screen brother, actor Jason Hervey, "physically and verbally" assaulted her.

Savage also made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year over a reboot of the popular show. According to The New York Times, the star was fired from the series for misconduct allegations. Now, more details are coming to light.