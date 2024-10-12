What The Stars Of One Tree Hill Look Like Now

For six seasons, Chad Michael Murray was the talk of every teen with his portrayal of brooding Lucas Scott. Murray (along with co-star Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer) left the show in 2009 but made some guest appearances throughout the show's final few seasons. The actor was known for his sandy blonde hair, trim physique, and megawatt smile, earning the adoration of millions. As he's gotten older, he's grown out his hair into chin-length locks, but he's kept his athletic form. He's even a dad now; Murray, a lifelong football player, now watches his own children take to the sport he loves.

Despite the success he found from the show, Murray has admitted that he is hesitant about reliving his North Carolina glory days. "When you think about where you were in your personal life, and the things that you went through, the mistakes you made, all those transitions," he revealed to People. "Watching those things can really bring back all the memories, embarrassing moments, things you're ashamed about, choices you made that you're not proud of."