Did Prince Harry Inherit Millions From Queen Elizabeth? Unpacking The Rumors
It's safe to say royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are used to the finer things in life. However, things might have changed following Prince Harry's departure from royal life and Queen Elizabeth II's passing in 2022. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother is said to have left behind hefty inheritances for her great-grandchildren. Considering the tension surrounding Prince Harry's situation within the royal family, it's left many speculating exactly how much of the inheritance he actually received.
King Charles took to the throne in 2022, leading to a shift in responsibilities for Prince William. William now oversees the Duchy of Cornwall, a sprawling 130,000-acre estate that is worth over 1 billion pounds. In 2025 alone, the Duke of Cornwall earned a substantial income of nearly 30 million pounds from this. While Prince Harry is no longer a working royal, he still received a large share of funds. The Queen Mother provided a trust fund for both brothers, with Harry set to receive more than William since he doesn't profit from the Duchy. On his 40th birthday, Harry reportedly received 8.5 million pounds.
How much money was Prince Harry left with after leaving royal life?
Amidst the world pandemic in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dealing with an entirely different battle. After a tumultuous relationship with Harry's family, the couple decided to leave royal life behind, which sparked an uproar. In their now-infamous tell-all interview with Oprah nearly a year later, Harry revealed that his family "literally cut me off financially" (via People) after the two announced their separation from the royal family. He mentioned that without the money left to him by his mother, Princess Diana, he and Markle "wouldn't have been able to do this" (via People), most likely referencing living independently from the royals.
However, according to Page Six, Harry received a "substantial sum" from his father, King Charles, as support after he stepped down from his position as a senior royal. While the exact amount wasn't confirmed, one could imagine it wasn't small by any means. It's safe to say that Harry and Markle were comfortable enough financially when stepping away from their royal duties, especially with their very lucrative Netflix deal made not too long after living independently in 2020.