Did Prince Harry Inherit Millions From Queen Elizabeth? Unpacking The Rumors

It's safe to say royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are used to the finer things in life. However, things might have changed following Prince Harry's departure from royal life and Queen Elizabeth II's passing in 2022. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother is said to have left behind hefty inheritances for her great-grandchildren. Considering the tension surrounding Prince Harry's situation within the royal family, it's left many speculating exactly how much of the inheritance he actually received.

King Charles took to the throne in 2022, leading to a shift in responsibilities for Prince William. William now oversees the Duchy of Cornwall, a sprawling 130,000-acre estate that is worth over 1 billion pounds. In 2025 alone, the Duke of Cornwall earned a substantial income of nearly 30 million pounds from this. While Prince Harry is no longer a working royal, he still received a large share of funds. The Queen Mother provided a trust fund for both brothers, with Harry set to receive more than William since he doesn't profit from the Duchy. On his 40th birthday, Harry reportedly received 8.5 million pounds.