Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Enjoys A Lavish Getaway Days After His Wedding
By now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are probably enjoying their honeymoon after throwing the most exclusive and talked-about celebrity wedding of the year on July 3. The happy couple could be sunning themselves somewhere in Italy or the Bahamas, enjoying side-by-side spa treatments, or indulging in romantic beachside dinners. But you know who else is in vacation mode? Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The media personality and podcast host recently embarked on a lavish getaway to Nice, France amid all the buzz surrounding her ex's high-profile wedding.
Nicole took to Instagram this week to share a sneak peek of her trip, including some beachside photos and a clip showing the Sports Illustrated model mingling with strangers at a local pub. Safe to say she had the time of her life in Nice. "I've been hoarding my vacation content... per usual," Nicole acknowledged on her Story on July 8. "So here are some of my favorite moments." Aside from those posts, she also shared a video of herself on her Instagram feed, seemingly taken in a restaurant, with the podcaster all glammed up in a cheetah print dress and chunky gold jewelry.
"Timestamp: South of France, 8pm dinner reservation at Nespo. Slipped on a favorite French designer (@ysl), to pair perfectly with my French burgundy wine. Merci," Nicole captioned it. Fans were happy to see the model thriving and seemingly unbothered by all the wedding chatter. "TMZ and other outlets sure are fixated on you Kayla how many different ways do you have to say I've moved on why don't you," wrote one. "You look gorgeous enjoy your life you deserve it." Another added, "She was minding her business! Back to us breaking the internet. #teamkayla."
Kayla Nicole is living her best life
Kayla Nicole was Travis Kelce's last relationship before the NFL player shot his shot with Taylor Swift and began courting her in 2023. Kelce and the former journalist dated on and off for five years, beginning in 2017 when she reached out to him on Instagram, until they finally split for good in 2022. During a 2023 appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end strongly denied rumors that Nicole had broken up with him because he was cheap. "I would never say that I was supporting her," Kelce reasoned. "She had a very financially stable life. [...] But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food."
The pro athlete elaborated, "We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about." There was also speculation that infidelity may have played a part in their split, which Nicole all but confirmed on her own podcast in 2025. Swifties suspected a brewing feud between the two women after Taylor Swift seemingly shaded Kayla Nicole in her viral song "Opalite." Then, Kayla Nicole's sly response to Swift's "Opalite" dig hinted that the bad blood between them was heating up.
As Kelce and the "Shake It Off" hitmaker gradually got more serious, Nicole expressed her desire to also move on with her life peacefully. In 2023, the model told People, "I have to protect myself. [...] I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. [...] And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."