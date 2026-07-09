Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Enjoys A Lavish Getaway Days After His Wedding

By now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are probably enjoying their honeymoon after throwing the most exclusive and talked-about celebrity wedding of the year on July 3. The happy couple could be sunning themselves somewhere in Italy or the Bahamas, enjoying side-by-side spa treatments, or indulging in romantic beachside dinners. But you know who else is in vacation mode? Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The media personality and podcast host recently embarked on a lavish getaway to Nice, France amid all the buzz surrounding her ex's high-profile wedding.

Nicole took to Instagram this week to share a sneak peek of her trip, including some beachside photos and a clip showing the Sports Illustrated model mingling with strangers at a local pub. Safe to say she had the time of her life in Nice. "I've been hoarding my vacation content... per usual," Nicole acknowledged on her Story on July 8. "So here are some of my favorite moments." Aside from those posts, she also shared a video of herself on her Instagram feed, seemingly taken in a restaurant, with the podcaster all glammed up in a cheetah print dress and chunky gold jewelry.

"Timestamp: South of France, 8pm dinner reservation at Nespo. Slipped on a favorite French designer (@ysl), to pair perfectly with my French burgundy wine. Merci," Nicole captioned it. Fans were happy to see the model thriving and seemingly unbothered by all the wedding chatter. "TMZ and other outlets sure are fixated on you Kayla how many different ways do you have to say I've moved on why don't you," wrote one. "You look gorgeous enjoy your life you deserve it." Another added, "She was minding her business! Back to us breaking the internet. #teamkayla."