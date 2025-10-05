Kayla Nicole's Sly Response To Taylor Swift's Opalite Dig Hints Bad Blood Between Them Is Heating Up
Kayla Nicole has seemingly responded to Taylor Swift's "Opalite" diss, suggesting the bad blood between them is boiling over. Swifties have been stoking the flames of a feud between the singer and Nicole — who previously dated Swift's fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce — since the pair got together in 2023. Sometimes, they've even resorted to unfair racist attacks. However, Swift had never formally addressed Nicole and Kelce's previous relationship.
All that seemingly changed when Swift dropped her new album, "Life of a Showgirl." Swift took a scathing jab at Nicole on "Opalite," which references her and Kelce's respective dating mishaps. Although she didn't mention Nicole by name, during the second verse, she referred to one of Kelce's failed romances, implying that his ex-girlfriend was more interested in her phone than their relationship. Swifties soon ran with the narrative that Swift was taking aim at Nicole. And now she's seemingly responded!
Shortly after "Opalite dropped, Nicole posted a clip of model Eva Marcille's "America's Next Top Model" audition to her Instagram story. After strutting her stuff on the runway, Marcille confidently exclaimed, "I don't compare myself to other girls. I'm Eva. I'm no comparison to anyone else." While the sports journalist could have simply been feeling nostalgic for "ANTM," it's likely she was gently responding to all of the chaos Swift's song has drummed up.
Is Opalite really about Kayla Nicole?
Taylor Swift's new era seems to have her embracing her shady side. As her fans know, Swift has a clear history of weaving her personal experiences — especially her relationships — into her songs. So, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility that she was addressing some unsaid tension between herself and Kayla Nicole in "Opalite." Regarding possible Easter eggs in "Life of a Showgirl," Swift told iHeartRadio, "Yeah, there are definitely some theories that are based in absolute nothing close to reality, but there are some that are so fun when they figure them out."
With that said, an old clip of Nicole and Travis Kelce when they were dating suggests that Swift was being a little petty about Nicole's phone habits in "Opalite." In a video that has since been deleted, Kelce and Nicole had a mild tiff as he begged her to put her phone down so they could leave the restaurant they were at. He said, "Oh, my God. Get off your phone. Get off your phone. ... You're not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?" (via Page Six). In another part of the clip, he told Nicole, "Just drink the wine so we can go." Yeah, it definitely seems like Swift drew inspiration from Kelce's romantic past in this case. And if by chance she didn't, then this is definitely one heck of a coincidence!