Pamela Anderson's Best Fashion Moments Are An Ode To Her Fearless Style
Actor and model Pamela Anderson has been one of pop culture's biggest fashion icon for decades. Ever since her career rise in the late 1980s, Anderson has never shied away from making bold fashion choices. She first became a Playboy cover model in 1989 and soon landed her hit role as C.J. Parker in "Baywatch" in 1992. She then went on to have a storied Hollywood career as an A-list star and trendsetter. To this day, Anderson remains a celebrated actor who stays booked and busy, proving that her star power and beauty are timeless.
Anderson has always embraced her stardom like she was born for the spotlight. Whether she was going to a Hollywood party or an award show, she treated every event like her own personal runway. Her experimental fashion sense has resulted in some of Hollywood's most iconic looks that are still talked about and even replicated by other A-list celebrities. As a vocal activist for the environment and animal rights, some of her statement looks were borderline controversial for their time.
While she rose to fame by serving up looks for Playboy, and Pamela Anderson made Playboy history by gracing the magazine's cover more than anyone, it is her own wardrobe choices that exemplify the star's fearless style. Nowadays, Anderson has flipped the script by embracing a new natural and makeup-free look. "I didn't realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me," Anderson told The Times. "It's a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day." With so many decades of bold looks to revisit, here are some of Anderson's most fearless looks from the '90s until now.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee dressed like an it couple in 1995
Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue's Tommy Lee were an "it" couple in the 1990s. They were not afraid to have fun or wear whatever they wanted. At the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas grand opening party hosted by Peter Morton in 1995, Anderson wore a pink and red latex dress. Anderson and Lee's Vegas Strip looks were so iconic that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelley later recreated them for their couple's costume during Halloween in 2022. A timeline of Anderson and Lee's relationship shows just how turbulent their relationship would later become.
She looked like the Mad Hatter at the American Music Awards
In 1997, Pamela Anderson stepped out at the 24th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, wearing a black and red mesh dress. However, the dress was completely overshadowed (both literally and figuratively) by her massive black hat. The giant hat and pigtails made her look like a character out of "Alice in Wonderland." Not only was she brave enough to experiment with this head-turning look, but she was strong enough to carry the weight of this massive black wide-brimmed hat.
Large hats were a '90s trend for Anderson
It seems that large, showstopping hats were a fashion staple for Pamela Anderson in the 1990s. In 1999, she attended the MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 1999, in New York City wearing a large, pink hat. The fluffy hat garnered a lot of attention, making it nearly impossible to miss her in the A-list crowd. The unique look was paired with a skin-tight satin corset and colorfully bejeweled pants. The look inspired yet another future celebrity Halloween costume when Kim Kardashian recreated it in 2018.
Anderson shows her activism through clothing
As a passionate activist, Pamela Anderson is never afraid to make political and social statements through her clothing. This was especially true when she attended a PETA event at a homeless shelter in November 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She loudly proclaimed her allegiance to the group by repping a PETA shirt, despite the many controversies surrounding the animal rights organization. "I was sick of talking about my boyfriends and my boobs all the time. But I thought if I can attach it to animal activism or activism for the environment, then it meant something. So I joined forces with PETA," Anderson said in her Netflix documentary "Pamela, a Love Story" (via PETA).
Anderson wasn't afraid to embrace her style at the Teen Choice Awards
Pamela Anderson stayed true to her fashion taste during the Teen Choice Awards in 2001. Instead of dressing more conservatively for the teen-centered event, she arrived in a revealing denim ensemble. She paired the look with a red and pink corset underneath and accessorized with a pink purse. While all the smaller components of her outfit may seem odd or random, she managed to rock the completed look for the red carpet. "I mean she's rocking a shoelace as a belt.. such an icon can do no wrong," an Instagram user said.
Pamela Anderson is not afraid to celebrate Playboy
Pamela Anderson's relationship with Hugh Hefner was not what you might expect, and the close pair were photographed together at the Playboy 50th Anniversary party on December 4, 2003, in New York City. Anderson was not afraid to show off her Playboy pride by wearing the brand's iconic bunny ears. She owed a lot to the brand as her modeling career took off after she first graced the magazine's cover. For the next two decades, she continued to model for Playboy's cover 13 times, with her last cover appearance in 2011.
Anderson took her bold fashion international
Pamela Anderson did not shy away from taking her bold fashion choices global when she landed in Sydney, Australia. She arrived at the Australian Music Awards party in December 1994 wearing yet another corset-centered piece. This revealing white and gold top was undoubtedly a head-turner at the international event. She paired it with a black mini skirt that showed off her killer legs. This iconic Vivienne Westwood ensemble, which was a testament to Anderson's friendship with the designer and fellow activist, is still talked about on TikTok to this day.
Anderson wasn't afraid to make a statement with her clothes
One of Pamela Anderson's most iconic looks was the skin-tight white miniskirt and crop top at a Rolling Stones concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in January 1998. Her shirt said "Girls Rule," which may not seem like a bold statement now, but this '90s outfit is a subtle demonstration of her longstanding attempts to support feminism. "What I know in life runs the gamut of the 'feminist experience.' The true meaning of feminism is this: to use your strong womanly image to gain strong results in society," Anderson once said (via VegNews). The pink go-go boots were a perfect final touch for the classic '90s ensemble.
Anderson still embraces daring fashion
Time has not killed Pamela Anderson's love for unique and daring fashion. In May of 2025, she was photographed stepping out of her New York City hotel in a colorful red, white, and black outfit. The shirtdress from Marni was patterned with large red roses and smaller black roses sprinkled throughout. Her red heels matched the dress flawlessly, but what really tied the whole 'fit together was her classic white headscarf that screamed Old Hollywood fashion. The vintage ensemble made her look like she was stepping straight out of a magazine, which she was so often featured in.
Anderson looked like a lampshade in 2026
In February 2026, Pamela Anderson posed at the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival on February 14, 2026, in Berlin, Germany, in a unique look that completely hid her arms. She wore a Carolina Herrera Fall 2025 mini cape and skirt. She paired the look with black tights, heels, sunglasses, and statement earrings. The ivory, black, and multicolor outfit made her look like a lampshade, but that did not stop the Hollywood icon from stunning at her own movie premiere of "Rosebush Pruning." The appearance exemplified her continuing commitment to bold and experimental fashion in her seasoned career.