Pamela Anderson's Best Fashion Moments Are An Ode To Her Fearless Style

Actor and model Pamela Anderson has been one of pop culture's biggest fashion icon for decades. Ever since her career rise in the late 1980s, Anderson has never shied away from making bold fashion choices. She first became a Playboy cover model in 1989 and soon landed her hit role as C.J. Parker in "Baywatch" in 1992. She then went on to have a storied Hollywood career as an A-list star and trendsetter. To this day, Anderson remains a celebrated actor who stays booked and busy, proving that her star power and beauty are timeless.

Anderson has always embraced her stardom like she was born for the spotlight. Whether she was going to a Hollywood party or an award show, she treated every event like her own personal runway. Her experimental fashion sense has resulted in some of Hollywood's most iconic looks that are still talked about and even replicated by other A-list celebrities. As a vocal activist for the environment and animal rights, some of her statement looks were borderline controversial for their time.

While she rose to fame by serving up looks for Playboy, and Pamela Anderson made Playboy history by gracing the magazine's cover more than anyone, it is her own wardrobe choices that exemplify the star's fearless style. Nowadays, Anderson has flipped the script by embracing a new natural and makeup-free look. "I didn't realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me," Anderson told The Times. "It's a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day." With so many decades of bold looks to revisit, here are some of Anderson's most fearless looks from the '90s until now.