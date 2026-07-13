Kelly Ripa's Sister Has Vanished From The Spotlight: What Happened To Linda?

Kelly Ripa doesn't come from a showbiz family, but she opened the doors for other family members to follow suit. The first one was her sister, Linda Ripa, who followed in her sister's footsteps and pursued a career in acting and modeling. But her aspirations were cut short by tragedy, and she retreated from the spotlight. In the summer of 1999, Linda was in a near-fatal car accident that put a definitive end to her modeling days. But she was able to rise up and become a dedicated mother and author.

Then 26, Linda was seven months pregnant with her first child when the driver, who was drunk, hit her car head-on in Northeast Philadelphia. In addition to breaking several bones, she suffered a fractured pelvis that put her unborn son in a coma. About a month later, Sergio-Giuseppe, seen below, was born nearly two months premature, but healthy. "We don't know how it happened, but it did," Linda told The New York Times in 2002. Because she spent the following year bedridden, she turned to drawing and telling stories to Kelly's oldest son, Michael Consuelos, to pass the time.

Three years later, Linda became a published author with the release of the children's book "The Ladybug Blues." And Kelly couldn't be more proud, drawing inspiration from Linda's resilience from then on. "Every day of my life that I feel like I'm going to complain about something small ... I think of my sister," Kelly said (via Hello!). Linda may not have become famous like her big sister, but she became an author and proud mother.