What You Didn't Know About Kelly Ripa's Son, Michael Consuelos

Michael Consuelos may have grown up with two famous parents, but he has been carving out a name for himself in Hollywood as he's gotten older. The eldest son of married television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos was born in New York on June 2, 1997. He spent much of his childhood in the spotlight thanks to his parents' long-running careers in the entertainment business. Consuelos graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2020, where he studied film and television production. In the years since, Consuelos has transitioned from celebrity kid to working actor, following in his parents' footsteps. By the way, here are celeb kids who are best friends with each other.

In addition to acting, Consuelos has also explored work behind the camera, showing an interest in writing and directing. While he tends to keep himself out of the public eye — for the most part — he occasionally appears alongside his family on social media, though he isn't super active on the platform himself. For years, fans have compared Consuelos to his famous dad, and when the two starred on CW's "Riverdale" in 2021, many people had to do a double-take at the pair's uncanny resemblance. Consuelos seems to have the world at his fingertips and the unwavering support of his whole family.