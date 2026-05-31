What You Didn't Know About Kelly Ripa's Son, Michael Consuelos
Michael Consuelos may have grown up with two famous parents, but he has been carving out a name for himself in Hollywood as he's gotten older. The eldest son of married television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos was born in New York on June 2, 1997. He spent much of his childhood in the spotlight thanks to his parents' long-running careers in the entertainment business. Consuelos graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2020, where he studied film and television production. In the years since, Consuelos has transitioned from celebrity kid to working actor, following in his parents' footsteps. By the way, here are celeb kids who are best friends with each other.
In addition to acting, Consuelos has also explored work behind the camera, showing an interest in writing and directing. While he tends to keep himself out of the public eye — for the most part — he occasionally appears alongside his family on social media, though he isn't super active on the platform himself. For years, fans have compared Consuelos to his famous dad, and when the two starred on CW's "Riverdale" in 2021, many people had to do a double-take at the pair's uncanny resemblance. Consuelos seems to have the world at his fingertips and the unwavering support of his whole family.
He is super supportive of his two younger siblings
So, who are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids? Older brother Michael Consuelos is the leader of the pack, followed by Lola Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos. While chatting with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Consuelos, who is the biggest cheerleader for his younger siblings, was asked about Lola's music career, and, unsurprisingly, he had nothing but wonderful things to say. "She's been singing since she could talk or since I've known her," Consuelos said of Lola, who is four years younger than him. "I used to find it really annoying when I was little, but I'd always admit that she was really good at it. So I'm really happy for her. It's been a long time coming, and the best is yet to come. I think she's insanely talented, and I could never do it," he added.
Consuelos is also a big fan of Joaquin, who is six years younger than him. In March 2026, Joaquin made his Broadway debut in "Death of a Salesman," and his elder brother was on hand to support him. "I've never been prouder. [Joaquin] was a powerhouse!" Consuelos captioned a post on his Instagram Stories (via Hello!) after watching his little bro take the stage.
His mom describes him as a 'kind' person
The reason we're worried about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos marriage doesn't involve their kids. From the outside looking in, Michael Consuelos seems like a well-adjusted kid, even if he is technically a nepo baby. He's certainly made his parents proud by graduating from college, getting his own apartment, and starting a career in the entertainment business. However, it's Consuelos' personality that really stands out. Kelly and Mark are extremely proud of the son they raised and the adult he's become. "[Consuelos] has the strongest moral compass of anyone I've ever known," Kelly told People magazine back in 2019. "He is just such a good and decent and thoroughly kind person," she added.
Over the years, both Kelly and Mark have spoken openly about how proud they are of their eldest son. Consuelos has largely stayed away from controversy and seems to prefer keeping a relatively low profile compared to other celebrity kids his age. Even when he does make public appearances alongside his famous parents, he often comes across as grounded, mature, and genuinely appreciative of the life and opportunities he's been given.
He graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in May 2020
Michael Consuelos graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, becoming the first Ripa-Consuelos offspring to earn a college degree and making his parents proud. "This kid! #NYU #2020," Kelly Ripa captioned a post on her Instagram Stories (via People) when her son graduated. Consuelos graduated during the coronavirus pandemic (which killed many celebs), so things were far from traditional for him and his fellow grads. "My firstborn child is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected," Kelly said on an episode of "Live! With Kelly and Ryan," according to People magazine.
Kelly used the opportunity to showcase her son's character. "He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said. "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine," she added. The whole family did get to celebrate Consuelos' achievements, though their planned trip to Europe was delayed until the summer of 2021.
He's an actor and starred in 'Riverdale' alongside his dad
Michael Consuelos showed interest in acting when he was younger, perhaps due to growing up on set while both of his parents were in the spotlight. Who could forget that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos actually met while filming "All My Children"? Back in 2018, Consuelos landed a small role in "Riverdale" and returned to the series in 2021 to play a young version of his dad's character, Hiram Lodge.
"Working on 'Riverdale' was a bucket list moment for me," Consuelos told People at the time. "I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor." He added, "Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience, but we both had the BEST time and I really enjoyed getting to walk around in Hiram's shoes." Consuelos has about seven acting credits to his name. In addition to "Riverdale," he starred in the 2022 television movie "Let's Get Physical" and appeared in "Dissocia" in 2023.
Michael has been known to raid his dad's closet
It's no secret that Michael Consuelos is the spitting image of his dad, Mark Consuelos, as fans have known for years. And, evidently, Consuelos takes that as a compliment. Consuelos not only looks up to his dad, but he's also a big fan of his dad's style, which is likely why he's been known to raid Mark's closet from time to time. "My dad has a cool closet," Consuelos told People magazine in 2022. "I often raid my dad's closet — and he always notices. He's like, 'Hey, where's this?' And I'm like, 'Oh, you weren't home. You were in Vancouver for a while, so I figured...' He's like, 'Don't figure, ask!'"
The resemblance between Mark and Michael is unmistakable, and just about everyone would agree — even Kelly Ripa. In July 2021, Consuelos took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on the set of "Riverdale." His mom popped up in the comments section, humorously doing a double-take. "Son? Is that you??" Kelly asked, according to People. We cannot confirm whether or not Consuelos was wearing any of his dad's clothes at the time.
He's been working for Bravo since 2023
Michael Consuelos has shifted gears a bit in his career, taking on work behind the camera. In 2023, he landed a job working at Bravo and has been on the production side of some of the most popular reality shows, like "The Real Housewives" and "Summer House." While guest-hosting "Live with Kelly and Mark" in July 2023, Andy Cohen said that having Consuelos on the team is "a full-circle moment," according to People. Cohen has known Consuelos since he was young, as he's been friends with Kelly Ripa for many years. "It's crazy," Cohen said. "He worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of [The Real Housewives of New York City]. And I keep texting him being like, 'Who's your favorite? Who are you enjoying?'"
So far, Consuelos seems to be doing well on the network, though he doesn't get to socialize much with the talent. In a May 2026 interview with Decider, "Summer House" star Lindsay Hubbard (who has an interesting career) said that the cast doesn't "see him often." She added, "They kind of put him in Video Village and didn't let him out of the basement. Poor guy."
He loves the beach
One thing you may not know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' eldest child is that he loves the beach. Michael Consuelos isn't super active on social media, but 3 out of the 10 photos he's uploaded to his feed show him at the beach. "Good times with Great people," he captioned an Instagram post of himself standing in the sand in front of the ocean in January 2023. In June 2025, Consuelos uploaded a photo of himself in an infinity swimming pool overlooking the ocean. "Eyeing infinity," he captioned that Instagram post.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as they say. The Consuelos family has been known to take beach vacations fairly frequently, and everyone seems to enjoy some fun in the sun. Both Kelly and Mark have shared plenty of beach snaps on their respective social media accounts, for example. And while the family usually travels together, Kelly and Mark have been traveling a bit without their three kids. "When you're on vacation together for the first time in 25 years without children, you realize that your kids really have been occupying the bulk of the time," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. "So we found ourselves with time on our hands."
He has a favorite episode of 'Live'
Kelly Ripa has been on "Live!" since February 2001 – when Michael Consuelos was just 4 years old. Needless to say, Consuelos grew up with his mom on daytime talk, and he's definitely seen plenty of episodes of the show. There's one episode in particular that stands out to Consuelos – one that Kelly would love to forget. "If I had to narrow it down to just a handful, I'd say the swamp tour in Louisiana, where I threw the snake on you. That was pretty awesome," Consuelos recalled during a guest appearance on the show in February 2026, according to E! News. "Also, you almost jumped out of the boat, which was pretty funny," he added.
Consuelos also loves the cooking segments and has cherished the times he's been on the show with his siblings. "All the family holiday specials we did together," he said. Fans also enjoy these moments, seeing Kelly (and now her husband, Mark Consuelos, who became her co-host in April 2023) with her kids.
He collaborated with his parents on 'Let's Get Physical'
Michael Consuelos got to work alongside his famous parents when he signed on to appear in Lifetime's "Let's Get Physical." Consuelos said it was a "no-brainer" to take a role in the TV movie, which was executive-produced by his parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "I'm starting out, you know. I was grateful for the opportunity," he told People magazine, adding, "They weren't micromanaging everything, they trusted my ability to deliver what they wanted for the character. I'm very proud of it. I'm proud that I got to work with them. Hopefully again sometime ... it was a real treat."
Speaking to Smashing Interviews Magazine about the project, Consuelos said he had a lot of fun working with his parents, calling it "a really amazing collaborative experience." Kelly and Mark founded their production company, Milojo, in 2007. Consuelos told Smashing Interviews Magazine that he worked as an intern for the company, which gave him an idea of what it's like working in production. "It really gave me my first minuscule taste of it," he said.
He always knew he wanted to be in the entertainment industry
Not every celebrity kid is expected to go into show business, but there really wasn't another option for Michael Consuelos, who sort of always knew that he wanted to work in the entertainment industry. "I've always really enjoyed telling stories and being in stories. I studied production, writing and acting. So in every aspect of my life now, I am helping stories be told, and that is the only thing I could ever see myself doing. It's what I really enjoy," he told Smashing Interviews Magazine.
While Consuelos has been working behind the camera, he admits that he's passionate about one genre in particular: horror. For the time being, he's been spending a good amount of time writing novels, though he isn't sure if he'll end up getting something published. "We'll see if anything comes of it. That's what I'm working on now," he told the outlet.
He loves to read
Michael Consuelos enjoys acting, producing, and writing — and he's also an avid reader. "I love reading," he told Smashing Interviews Magazine. "I'm a big reader. I'm constantly reading. If I'm not reading, I'm listening to audiobooks. It's a big thing. As well as tell stories, I like to hear them or read them," he added. In an interview with People, published in October 2022, Consuelos said he had read Kelly Ripa's first book, "Live Wire," a month earlier. "I've heard a lot of the stories growing up and it's really cool to see all that hard work come to fruition for her," he told the outlet, adding, "I'm really proud of her."
Reading could be an inherited trait, as both of Consuelos' parents really enjoy a good book. The two have discussed books they've read on "Live with Kelly and Mark" over the years. Interestingly, Mark Consuelos has been known to ask Kelly to read to him. "I am his human Audible. When he's reading a book and he starts falling asleep, he's like, 'Will you read me this?' And I say, 'They have Audible versions.' And he's like, 'I like the way you do it,'" Kelly once said on the show, according to Decider.
He lives in Brooklyn with his dog, Rosie
Michael Consuelos could have lived with his parents, maybe until he got married, but after he graduated from college, he decided to get his own place. In 2019, Kelly Ripa discussed her son's decision to move to Brooklyn during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he's chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now," she joked.
After living in a swanky townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with two parents, two siblings, and pets, it seems as though Consuelos may have been a bit lonely: Cue Rosie. Consuelos adopted the 3-year-old Shih Tzu, officially making his mom and dad grand-dog-parents. "We don't like to brag about our granddog, but we have a granddog," Kelly said on an episode of "Live," according to Hello! magazine. Mark Consuelos also weighed in, telling viewers that "spicy" Rosie is the alpha in the house.
He's been a guest on 'Live!'
"He's smart. He's sweet. He's funny. He's talented. He's extremely handsome. And I'm not just saying that because he's my first born," Kelly Ripa said when she introduced Michael Consuelos as a guest on "Live" back in 2018. Consuelos walked out onto the set to loud cheers and a standing ovation from the audience. Consuelos delighted viewers with his charisma and appeared very comfortable on camera as he joked with his mom and her then-co-host, Ryan Seacrest.
Fans have truly enjoyed watching Consuelos grow up, and they especially love it when he appears on "Live," whether as a guest discussing his work in the industry or making an appearance with his siblings for a family segment. After Consuelos' 2018 appearance, some viewers commented on the show's official YouTube channel. "OMG he looks so much like Mark I love it," one person wrote. "He talks just like Mark, exact same mannerisms too," someone else said.