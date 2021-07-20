What Will Kelly Ripa's First Book Be About?

Kelly Ripa is adding a new job to her resume, just months after revealing she doesn't truly enjoy being on camera.

In an appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast "Just B" in June, the television host admitted she's been joking about leaving entertainment for two decades. "For 20 years I've been saying, 'I can't do it anymore. I can't do it. I'm too old for this crap. I need to find another career. I need to get off camera.' I've been saying that forever," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" star revealed (per Us Weekly), adding that being "in front of the camera is not something [she's] ever enjoyed."

Ripa seems to be getting her dream come true, venturing into the literary world with her first book, "Live Wire," which is expected to be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor," according to a description of the memoir, per People. So what is the new book really about — and when will it be out?