Bonnie Tyler's Final Instagram Posts Before Her Death Will Leave Fans Devastated

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" power ballad singer Bonnie Tyler has died at age 75. Tyler was battling an illness and was hospitalized in May for emergency intestinal surgery, followed by an induced coma. She was expected to make a full recovery but sadly passed away at a hospital in Portugal, where she had a home, on July 9, 2026. The Welsh pop star was a 1980s legend known for her rich, raspy, powerhouse vocals.

Tyler's last two Instagram posts are now flooded with fans' comments on her passing. Her post made on April 29, 2026, was a throwback to the very beginning of her long, illustrious career. The caption reads, "My very first single My! My! Honeycomb was released 50 years ago today," along with a photo of a young Tyler, who never fulfilled her dream of having children. Her final post was made on May 1, 2026, where she excitedly promoted her song for the documentary "HOMELESS." She wrote, "HOMELESS is a powerful new documentary and I am grateful for the opportunity to perform on its soundtrack." This devastating loss to music is underscored by Tyler's look into both her past and future with these final Instagram posts.