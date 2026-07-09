Bonnie Tyler's Final Instagram Posts Before Her Death Will Leave Fans Devastated
"Total Eclipse of the Heart" power ballad singer Bonnie Tyler has died at age 75. Tyler was battling an illness and was hospitalized in May for emergency intestinal surgery, followed by an induced coma. She was expected to make a full recovery but sadly passed away at a hospital in Portugal, where she had a home, on July 9, 2026. The Welsh pop star was a 1980s legend known for her rich, raspy, powerhouse vocals.
Tyler's last two Instagram posts are now flooded with fans' comments on her passing. Her post made on April 29, 2026, was a throwback to the very beginning of her long, illustrious career. The caption reads, "My very first single My! My! Honeycomb was released 50 years ago today," along with a photo of a young Tyler, who never fulfilled her dream of having children. Her final post was made on May 1, 2026, where she excitedly promoted her song for the documentary "HOMELESS." She wrote, "HOMELESS is a powerful new documentary and I am grateful for the opportunity to perform on its soundtrack." This devastating loss to music is underscored by Tyler's look into both her past and future with these final Instagram posts.
Tributes pour in for Bonnie Tyler
The perfectly dramatic "Total Eclipse of the Heart" spent four weeks at number one when it was first released in 1983. It experienced celestial-related resurrections in 2017 and 2024 following eclipses, bringing the song to an impressive one billion streams. Bonnie Tyler is also known for "Holding Out for a Hero," which has been used in numerous movie soundtracks. Her song featured on the "HOMELESS" soundtrack, "One World One Home," was released in April and featured the voices of the Dallas Street Choir.
A few celebrities have already made tributes to the global superstar. Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a tribute on Instagram with a photo of her and Tyler where she called the singer "an extraordinary woman with vocals to match." Zeta-Jones detailed how Tyler performed at her 2000 wedding to Michael Douglas. Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, and Johnny Knoxville are among some of the other celebrities who paid their respects to the singer. Tyler, as most artists do, will live on through her songs and spirit. Her final song truly shows just how much she cared about the world around her.