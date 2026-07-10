Glee Characters Who Missed The Mark With Fans

Among the plethora of unlikable characters in the "Glee" lexicon, bully-turned-baffling boyfriend Dave Karofsky is one of the most hated. Played by a notably polar opposite Max Adler, Karofsky's multi-season arc began in Season 2 when he began bullying glee club favorite Kurt Hummel, played by Chris Colfer, mocking him for his sexuality while hiding his own. Among the character's multiple misdeeds, he forced a kiss on Kurt in a locker room during a tête-à-tête and threatened physical violence, all while masking his own homosexuality, which eventually led to a now-infamous, heart-wrenching scene where Karofsky attempts to end his life in Season 3. Things eventually smooth out between the former enemies — until a newly out Karofsky re-emerges in Season 6 as Blaine (aka Kurt's ex)'s new boyfriend opposite Darren Criss.

Fans everywhere were shocked — and not in the good way — by this development in the show's already maligned last season. Subsequently, this reignited the conversation about the portrayal of closeted bullies in contemporary television. Even Adler himself knew that the storyline would elicit complex feelings from Gleeks worldwide. "As the actor, I'm aware that the Klaine [Kurt/Blaine] fans are understandably in an uproar, and nobody wants to see Kurt crying and upset," he told Out Magazine in 2015. "As the character, I'm glad that [Dave is] happy with himself and he's not suicidal anymore."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org.