Ringo Starr Fans All Have The Same Reaction To His Appearance On His 86th Birthday
Ringo Starr is proving that age is nothing but a number. The legendary Beatle recently turned 86 and he had fans marveling over his remarkably youthful appearance during Starr's annual "Peace & Love" birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on July 7, 2026. Joined by his wife Barbara Bach, the iconic performer arrived at the venue in a black tee and leather jacket with sunglasses, with his dark, shoulder-length hair swept back off his face. "Ringo is making 86 look f***ing cool," one impressed user wrote under clips of Starr shared on Instagram. "How amazing is he for his age," noted another. "Dude looks 62," a third user asserted.
Starr was in good spirits while addressing the crowd at his big birthday bash, "You know, I've been doing this since 2008 and look at it now. We were just in the streets in Chicago when we did the first one," he recalled (via YouTube). "There was about 50 people there [...] We gave them little cakes, and by 10:00, they were on the Internet for $1,000." The former Beatle thanked fans for continuing to support him all these years, gushing, "I'm truly grateful that everybody comes out."
But the question remains: how does Ringo Starr manage to look so young? Turns out, the answer is not a fancy facial procedure or a biohacking secret, but broccoli. "I have broccoli with nearly every meal," Starr, who's a longtime vegetarian, proudly shared with Quotable UK when asked for his anti-aging secrets. And no matter how busy he gets, Starr always find time to be active too.
Ringo Starr's diet is super strict
Despite being well into his 80s, Ringo Starr doesn't feel old. As he told The New York Times in 2025, "I look in the mirror and I'm 24." But it's worth noting that the former Beatle didn't always have such a positive outlook on ageing; he remembers naively thinking as a teenager that people over 60 were "useless" and ought to be on their way out. "When I was 40, [my mother] called me, saying, 'I don't suppose you think like that anymore, son?' And now I don't, and suddenly you're 60," he explained to "Today" host Al Roker in 2019. "And now I'm heading for 80, for God's sake." One of Starr's secrets to maintaining his youthful energy is keeping himself busy and doing what he loves. At 86, he's still regularly touring and putting out music and refuses to slow down.
He doesn't know when, or if ever, he'll retire from the stage either. "I do, feel 'Oh, that's got to be enough,' and then I get a phone call: 'We've got a few gigs if you're interested,'" the father of three (Starr's only daughter has grown up to be gorgeous) shared with People in 2025. The answer is always yes. Aside from maintaining an active lifestyle, Starr is strict with his diet. Also in 2025, he confirmed a longstanding rumor about his eating habits while visiting "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote his latest solo album, "Look Up." The singer-songwriter has never had pizza in his life, partly because it's unhealthy, but mainly because he's allergic to a lot of food items. He reasoned, "You don't know what they're putting in it half the time." Now that's some serious commitment!