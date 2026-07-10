Ringo Starr Fans All Have The Same Reaction To His Appearance On His 86th Birthday

Ringo Starr is proving that age is nothing but a number. The legendary Beatle recently turned 86 and he had fans marveling over his remarkably youthful appearance during Starr's annual "Peace & Love" birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on July 7, 2026. Joined by his wife Barbara Bach, the iconic performer arrived at the venue in a black tee and leather jacket with sunglasses, with his dark, shoulder-length hair swept back off his face. "Ringo is making 86 look f***ing cool," one impressed user wrote under clips of Starr shared on Instagram. "How amazing is he for his age," noted another. "Dude looks 62," a third user asserted.

Starr was in good spirits while addressing the crowd at his big birthday bash, "You know, I've been doing this since 2008 and look at it now. We were just in the streets in Chicago when we did the first one," he recalled (via YouTube). "There was about 50 people there [...] We gave them little cakes, and by 10:00, they were on the Internet for $1,000." The former Beatle thanked fans for continuing to support him all these years, gushing, "I'm truly grateful that everybody comes out."

But the question remains: how does Ringo Starr manage to look so young? Turns out, the answer is not a fancy facial procedure or a biohacking secret, but broccoli. "I have broccoli with nearly every meal," Starr, who's a longtime vegetarian, proudly shared with Quotable UK when asked for his anti-aging secrets. And no matter how busy he gets, Starr always find time to be active too.