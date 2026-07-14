Even Rihanna Can Recognize When She's Worn A Fashion Flop

Rihanna has become one of her generation's most recognizable fashion icons, but even the greats make mistakes. And she'll be the first to admit she has missed the mark here and there. The first instance that comes to her mind is the look she wore to the Parsons School of Design Benefit in 2017. While she loved the oversized tan suit designed by Parsons alum Matthew Adams Dolan, she recognized it didn't fit her like she thought it would.

In a 2024 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna reflected on the fashion flop, saying, "We all loved [it] so much, but the day we put it on I was like, 'Mmm, it's giving UPS driver,' and that is not cute. Not for the red carpet anyways." As seen in the photo below, she paired the coat with equally oversized pants in a matching shade and white stilettos. To some, the biggest issue here was the color. "Riri no! beige on beige is never a good look girl. This is definitely a GLAMOUR DONT! Still love you though," a netizen argued in the comments of a Daily Mail article about her look.

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The general opinion was that the outfit was a nope, but many defended her fearless approach to fashion and argued she could make anything work. "Oh Rihanna you are so damn pretty. Just beautiful. Even that outfit can't overshadow her beauty," another commenter wrote. While Rihanna knows she missed the mark with that tan look, she continued to embrace oversized coats. After all, we wouldn't expect her to stop pushing the envelope because of one mistake.