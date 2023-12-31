Why Rihanna Doesn't Release Music Anymore

In case you haven't noticed, there's a gaping hole in the music industry — a Rihanna-shaped hole at that. Despite the constant badgering of her global fanbase, the award-winning artist has yet to release a follow-up to her 2016 album "Anti." She has been teasing her fans with new music in the years since, even joking on Instagram that she was "listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

In fairness to Rihanna, she hasn't turned her back on the music scene despite delaying the release of new material. "I am very aggressively working on music," she told British Vogue in 2020. She's lent her talents to collaborations with the likes of DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris, and Drake for their respective albums, and in 2023, she surprised everyone by agreeing to perform her greatest hits at the Super Bowl. She also participated in the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and the track, "Lift Me Up," which is also a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, was nominated for multiple awards, including a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe.

It's pretty clear that music still runs in Rihanna's veins, so, what's holding her back from dropping another blockbuster album? Well, the answer is complicated. Since stepping back from music, Rihanna has been anything but idle. She's launched two successful brands and embarked on perhaps her most profound journey yet: motherhood.