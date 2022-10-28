What Does Lift Me Up By Rihanna Really Mean? Here's What We Think

Rihanna fans have been waiting for the singer to release a new album for six years and the beloved singer-turned-mogul finally sated their craving in an unexpected manner, per Billboard. The news that she had recorded a single titled "Lift Me Up" for the Marvel movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" lifted her fans' spirits up, giving them hope that there might be more to come — including the news that RiRi would be performing during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Fans in NYC got their first tantalizing hint that the new song was coming when electronic billboards displaying the "Wakanda Forever" title separated the "R" from the other letters and zoomed in on it, as shown by Pop Crave. The same animation, which also teased the date "10.28.22," also appeared on the "Black Panther" Instagram page.

While Rihanna appears primed to make a musical comeback, the internet was rife with speculation that she was actually planning her return to the big screen in "Wakanda Forever" as a member of the movie's cast back in 2020. E! News confirmed that this was naught but a rumor. And instead of gaining super powers via CGI, RiRi decided to use her powerful voice to pay tribute to the biggest star of the original "Black Panther" film — the late, great Chadwick Boseman.