Insider Sheds Light On Rihanna's Long-Awaited Return To Music

We did our waiting, all six years of it, and now we're finally getting rewarded. After a long hiatus, Rihanna is back with new music to satiate everyone's hunger for another hit. But according to the star, taking a break from hit-making for over half a decade was necessary for her growth.

Over the past couple of years, fans have been hounding Rihanna to release a new album. One fan even joked that RiRi probably had forgotten all about it, to which the award-winning singer responded with sarcasm. "HOW! Y'all would never let me Lolol," she said at the time, per Express. She wasn't lying, though. While she didn't put out albums as actively as she did in the past, she never stopped making music. The only difference is she didn't make it her sole focus. "I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out," she explained to Interview Magazine in 2019, also discussing her beauty brand and lingerie line. "Now, it's like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It's like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."

And Rihanna did eventually have a literal kid that she had to look after, but she assured fans that there was definitely music coming soon. "Yes, you're still going to get music from me," she told Entertainment Tonight in February. Now, her newest single in six years is out, proving that RiRi is truly back.