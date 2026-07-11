Lilibet & Archie Finally Visit Grandpa Charles (But Don't Expect A Happily Ever After)
When news broke that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were planning to bring their two children to the U.K. this summer, one question immediately came to mind: Would Archie and Lilibet finally spend time with their grandfather, King Charles? Now that question has been answered. On July 10, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Sussexes met with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England. According to People, the family took a European vacation, stopping to visit Harry's dad during their travels. This marks the first time Charles has seen Harry and Meghan's children in four years; their last U.K. visit came in 2022 when the family attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Prior to the family reunion, there had been numerous rumors that Meghan and the children wouldn't accompany Harry, but those reports have now been put to rest. Despite the significance of the family reunion, it appears the moment will remain a private one. According to People, there are no plans to release photos or share details about the visit, allowing the Sussexes and the royal family to spend time together away from the public eye. Yet, while the reunion marks an important moment for the royal family, it doesn't necessarily mean the years-long rift between Harry and his father has been repaired.
Prince Harry has spoken openly about wanting to reconcile with his family
The royal family has been at odds for several years now, with their disagreements coming to a head in March 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior working members of the royal family and moved from the U.K. to the U.S. In the years since, Harry and Meghan have spoken publicly about what happened that ultimately caused the family rift, first in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey and again on their Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan." Harry also published his first memoir, "Spare," in which he detailed his complicated relationship with his family, including several private moments involving his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.
Despite everything that has transpired, Harry said he's open to working things out. "I would love reconciliation with my family; there's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he told BBC News in May 2025. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry added. However, there's little indication that one private visit has erased years of tension between the Sussexes and the royal family. The meeting may have been an important step in ending this feud for good, but it does not necessarily mean the deeper issues that caused the rift initially have been resolved.