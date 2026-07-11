Lilibet & Archie Finally Visit Grandpa Charles (But Don't Expect A Happily Ever After)

When news broke that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were planning to bring their two children to the U.K. this summer, one question immediately came to mind: Would Archie and Lilibet finally spend time with their grandfather, King Charles? Now that question has been answered. On July 10, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Sussexes met with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England. According to People, the family took a European vacation, stopping to visit Harry's dad during their travels. This marks the first time Charles has seen Harry and Meghan's children in four years; their last U.K. visit came in 2022 when the family attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Prior to the family reunion, there had been numerous rumors that Meghan and the children wouldn't accompany Harry, but those reports have now been put to rest. Despite the significance of the family reunion, it appears the moment will remain a private one. According to People, there are no plans to release photos or share details about the visit, allowing the Sussexes and the royal family to spend time together away from the public eye. Yet, while the reunion marks an important moment for the royal family, it doesn't necessarily mean the years-long rift between Harry and his father has been repaired.