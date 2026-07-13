What We Know About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's 'Ironclad' Prenup (& Her Dad's Input)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, but before exchanging vows, the two reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement to protect their respective assets should they ever separate. It's no surprise that the world's richest female musician would take steps to protect the fortune she's spent nearly two decades building. As for Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has also amassed significant wealth through his NFL career, business ventures, and endorsement deals, making a prenup a practical decision for him, too.
Though neither Swift nor Kelce have spoken out about a prenup, a source told OK! that Swift had the agreement drafted with help from her family and legal team. According to the source, the document accounted for her music catalog, business interests, and other financial holdings, while also outlining Kelce's assets, so both spouses entered the marriage with their finances clearly defined. According to OK!'s source, Kelce signed on the dotted line with no fuss. Exact details about the official documents haven't been made public, but Rob Shuter shared some insider information about the prenup on his "Naughty But Nice" Substack, including how Swift's father, Scott, may have been involved.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported prenup didn't cause any 'drama'
According to Rob Shuter, Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, was adamant about his daughter having an ironclad prenuptial agreement in place before getting married. "Scott is the definition of a great father," a source told Shuter, adding that he's been "protecting" his daughter while also giving her the "freedom" to do her thing. Another source told Shuter that Travis Kelce respects Scott and wasn't apprehensive about signing such an important document prior to marrying Scott's only daughter. "[Travis] understands that Scott helped build one of the most successful entertainment brands in history. There was never any drama and never any pushback," the source shared.
The reported details quickly sparked discussion online. After the story spread, many people took to Reddit to weigh in on the idea of prenuptial agreements, with numerous commenters saying they're a smart financial decision regardless of how much money each partner has. "Prenups are super important for reasons people do my think about," one Reddit user wrote. "Always get a prenup. If they reject it, dont marry them," another Redditor said. Judging by the online reaction, Scott's reported insistence is something many parents and fans can understand.