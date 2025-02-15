Taylor Swift's Dad Subtly Confirmed He Still Lives Like A Normal Person

Scott Swift may be the father to one of the most famous pop stars in history, but he's still very normal (at least in one specific way).

If the last name didn't clue you in, Scott is the father of pop star Taylor Swift, whose net worth is much higher than you might think — if a billion plus dollars wasn't your first guess. Anyway, Scott lives quite well, thanks in part to his daughter's success (and given the extraordinary part he played in supporting her career aspirations; good for him). For example, in 2011, Taylor invested $1.4 million in the Tennessee real estate market when she bought Scott and his then-wife, Andrea Swift, a brand new home. Since Scott's hush-hush divorce from Andrea, he's scored himself a $4 million penthouse in Florida.

That said, not every aspect of Scott's life sounds as if it was ripped from an episode of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous." For example, a woman on TikTok went viral after sharing an encounter with Scott that took place on an airplane. While her video extensively detailed the personal things they talked about — including Scott's previous career, his pride in his daughter's success, and his approval of Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — the part that stuck out the most is the fact that he decided to book a seat on a commercial flight like the average person. Sure, it was first class, but it was a commercial flight nonetheless, despite the fact that Taylor owns two private jets.