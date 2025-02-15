Taylor Swift's Dad Subtly Confirmed He Still Lives Like A Normal Person
Scott Swift may be the father to one of the most famous pop stars in history, but he's still very normal (at least in one specific way).
If the last name didn't clue you in, Scott is the father of pop star Taylor Swift, whose net worth is much higher than you might think — if a billion plus dollars wasn't your first guess. Anyway, Scott lives quite well, thanks in part to his daughter's success (and given the extraordinary part he played in supporting her career aspirations; good for him). For example, in 2011, Taylor invested $1.4 million in the Tennessee real estate market when she bought Scott and his then-wife, Andrea Swift, a brand new home. Since Scott's hush-hush divorce from Andrea, he's scored himself a $4 million penthouse in Florida.
That said, not every aspect of Scott's life sounds as if it was ripped from an episode of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous." For example, a woman on TikTok went viral after sharing an encounter with Scott that took place on an airplane. While her video extensively detailed the personal things they talked about — including Scott's previous career, his pride in his daughter's success, and his approval of Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — the part that stuck out the most is the fact that he decided to book a seat on a commercial flight like the average person. Sure, it was first class, but it was a commercial flight nonetheless, despite the fact that Taylor owns two private jets.
Taylor's fans applaud and question Scott's choice of transportation
Like nearly everything even remotely related to Taylor Swift, the TikTok user's story about the singer's father soon found itself in various fan spaces — including Reddit. And while fans expressed a variety of opinions about the supposed interaction, most appreciated Scott Swift's willingness to fly commercial, even though he obviously didn't have to. "I don't know why, but it surprises me that Scott would be taking a regular commercial flight. Happy to see it, though!" wrote one fan. "Also, him being such a proud dad will never not be the cutest thing." A second replied, "Not only that, but a Southwest flight! I would have expected him in business class on something like United or Delta."
But not everyone was impressed by Scott's decision to fly the friendly skies with the 99 percent. In fact, many felt the whole thing was orchestrated to combat some of the family's negative press, including Taylor's private jet habits, amid public outcry. "Is this a PR move to show the world that the Swifts do not always take the private jet out for a spin? I feel like clearing the seas of 15,000 plastic bags could have been better. He does have the experience," wrote one fan. "This has to be planted and a PR move because there is no way that he would not fly in business or first class and why would he tell that to a random stranger? The latter wouldn't surprise me as much tho," wrote another.