Michael Strahan Has Hinted At A Third Marriage Despite Two Bitter Divorces

Michael Strahan has been in a relationship with Kayla Quick since 2015, and many fans find themselves wondering if the two will marry. The former NFLer was previously married — twice — and has admitted that he'd consider getting married again, though it doesn't appear to be a priority in his life. "I think marriage is great," he said on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in 2023. "I know I've had a few failures, and I say you learn from your failures, right?" he continued.

Strahan went on to say that he loves marriage and he isn't "against it." And while he hasn't proposed to Quick as of this writing, he admits that he's not sure what the future holds. "Never say never. I'm not so bitter to say, 'Oh, I got divorced and stay away from marriage.' I'm not that guy," he told Bensinger.

The "Good Morning America" host has been fairly candid about his past relationships — Strahan married his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1992 and married his second wife, Jean Muggli, in 1999 — though he prefers to keep his personal life private. If Strahan were to get married again, he definitely wouldn't want it to be a spectacle. Back when he was hosting "Live! With Kelly and Michael," Strahan — who was engaged to Nicole Murphy at the time — made it clear that he wouldn't get married on television. And while Strahan hasn't ruled out another walk down the aisle, his romantic history may help explain why he's in no rush to say "I do" again.