What Really Happened Between Michael Strahan And Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife?

Michael Strahan is known for many things. Most notably perhaps is Strahan's 15 Season stint with the New York Giants, which started in 1993 and concluded in 2008, per ESPN. However, Michael's post-football career as a TV host and personality is equally impressive. Since retiring from the NFL, Michael has enjoyed a lucrative career in television, landing high-profile gigs as Kelly Ripa's co-host on "Live! With Kelly and Michael," before eventually transitioning into an anchor role on Good Morning America, along with a slew of other hosting gigs (including Michael's canceled show, "Strahan, Sara, and Keke").

Unfortunately, Strahan's romantic life hasn't been quite as celebratory. Strahan has been married and divorced twice. According to Hello! Magazine, Strahan's first wife was designer Wanda Hutchins, who he was married to from 1992-1996. The couple had two children together, and have remained friends, per Fan Buzz. However Michael's relationship with his second wife Jean Muggli, which lasted from 1999-2006, turned nasty during the divorce phase with Jean launching emotional and physical abuse claims Michael's way, although she later retracted them. In the end, Michael ended up shelling out a $15.3 million divorce settlement and $18,000 a month in child support.

And though Michael has remained unmarried in the years since, he did come quite close when he dated his now-ex fiancé, who just so happened to be the ex-wife of actor/comic Eddie Murphy.