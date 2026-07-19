MrBeast's Former Staffers Have Some Cold Things To Say About Him

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, rose to fame by creating high-energy, outrageous prank videos and social experiments for his YouTube channel, which boasts over 500 million subscribers as of the time of this writing. However, the social media star has expanded his creative output by leading wide-reaching charitable initiatives, which have included building houses for the homeless, curing blindness in strangers, and supplying people with clean water. And those are just a few of the ways MrBeast has used his riches for good.

But not everyone has a high opinion of the beloved YouTuber. Over the years, many of MrBeast's former staffers have shared some unflattering opinions about him. Namely, that his videos are highly produced, adding to the speculation about how authentic he is behind the scenes. "He has very specific editing requirements for his editors, not just how much you get done or how fast, but how many seconds into a video are you showing the super funny thing that happens," one of his former employees shared with Business Insider in August 2025. Then after a video is complete, MrBeast purportedly tests it relentlessly to figure out how to maximize audience retention. In his production guide, he noted utilizing his YouTube analytics, which include "super detailed graphs for every video that show the exact second we lose a viewer on every single video."

None of this necessarily means that his videos are fake — just that they're not nearly as spontaneous as they come across. When it comes to Mr. Beast, though, accusing him of being inauthentic is one of the nicer things his former staffers have said about him.