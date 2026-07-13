Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Actor, Dead At 78
Nigel John Dermot "Sam" Neill, the actor best known for his roles in movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Thor" and shows like "Peaky Blinders" and "The Tudors," has died. He was 78 years old. News of his death was confirmed in a statement his family posted to Instagram. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," they wrote, noting that his death was "sudden and unexpected," with a promise to share more details soon
In 2023, Neill shared his diagnosis of stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. He told The Guardian that he discovered the illness after noticing swollen glands while promoting "Jurassic World Dominion." Despite the severity of his condition, Neill remained undeterred, opting to try a new chemotherapy drug, which he was told would eventually cease to be effective. "I'm prepared for that," he told Australian Story, adding that he's not "remotely afraid" of dying, but despised the thought of having to retire. "I love acting. It's really good for me to keep walking onto new sets with young actors and all that stimulation. New words, new ideas, there's nothing like it. I never want to give that up," he shared with the Independent. "The idea of retirement... fills me with untold dread." However, Neill was later declared cancer-free in April 2026.
But, while dealing with cancer, Neill continued to do what he loved the most. One of his last projects included a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel "Apples Never Fall," alongside Annette Bening, Alison Brie, and Jake Lacy. He also appeared in another season of the Australian miniseries "The Twelve."
Sam Neill was dedicated to his craft until the end
Sam Neill's unwavering commitment to his profession was evident until the very end. Even while dealing with cancer, he continued to embrace new projects, fully aware that his treatment might eventually lose its efficacy. Despite having already had a prolific career, Neill felt compelled to achieve more. "I still want to put more runs on the board. Maybe that's a baseball analogy. On the scoreboard, you know? I need to put some more runs on the board," he told Decider in March 2024. "And I think just quietly, I'm probably — I'm not saying I'm any good, but I'm better than I was, put it that way. And so the older I get, the more chance there is of me putting in a halfway decent performance."
When Neill first disclosed his diagnosis, he celebrated his life with profound appreciation. "I am full of gratitude looking back on this life," he said in an Instagram video, adding that fans need not fuss with his health condition. "Let's not worry too much about 'all that.'" And while he takes pride in what he's achieved over the course of his decades-long career, he told The Guardian that he's made peace with just having a "strong sense of being this little speck in the universe, of so little significance... but a unique speck."
Neill is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.