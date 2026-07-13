Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Actor, Dead At 78

Nigel John Dermot "Sam" Neill, the actor best known for his roles in movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Thor" and shows like "Peaky Blinders" and "The Tudors," has died. He was 78 years old. News of his death was confirmed in a statement his family posted to Instagram. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," they wrote, noting that his death was "sudden and unexpected," with a promise to share more details soon

In 2023, Neill shared his diagnosis of stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. He told The Guardian that he discovered the illness after noticing swollen glands while promoting "Jurassic World Dominion." Despite the severity of his condition, Neill remained undeterred, opting to try a new chemotherapy drug, which he was told would eventually cease to be effective. "I'm prepared for that," he told Australian Story, adding that he's not "remotely afraid" of dying, but despised the thought of having to retire. "I love acting. It's really good for me to keep walking onto new sets with young actors and all that stimulation. New words, new ideas, there's nothing like it. I never want to give that up," he shared with the Independent. "The idea of retirement... fills me with untold dread." However, Neill was later declared cancer-free in April 2026.

But, while dealing with cancer, Neill continued to do what he loved the most. One of his last projects included a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel "Apples Never Fall," alongside Annette Bening, Alison Brie, and Jake Lacy. He also appeared in another season of the Australian miniseries "The Twelve."