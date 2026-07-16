Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Charlie Hall Is The New Towering Nepo Baby To Watch

There's a new nepo baby on the rise, and he's related to Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The actor's youngest son with her longtime husband Brad Hall has been quietly making a name for himself in Hollywood. Charlie Hall (pictured far right) is an actor, writer, and TikToker who had his first big break on HBO Max's "The Sex Lives of College Girls" in 2021 and has appeared on the shows "Love, Victor" and Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Oh, and did we mention he's super tall? Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, he towers over his family and is taller than the average American man by approximately eight inches.

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Born in Los Angeles in May 1997, Charlie was always destined to follow in his parents' footsteps. His older brother, Henry Hall, is also an actor and an indie musician. Growing up, however, he never envisioned joining the family business, telling W in an interview, "I was never against going into the industry, but up until college, my life was very basketball-oriented." (He played for the Northwestern Wildcats.) Because both of his parents did comedy, "I knew I wanted to do something in the realm of funny, but I didn't know exactly what until very late."

He was 22 and fresh out of college when Charlie scored his first acting gig as a side character on HBO's "Veep" starring his mother. He was offered the role by showrunner Dave Mandel, which Charlie, despite having zero experience and no interest in acting, gladly accepted. He doesn't mind being labeled a nepo baby. "It's been nothing but a really huge blessing, honestly," he said of having famous parents. "I think it's really positive because it's not like they're hovering over me and making sure I do things a certain way. I'm really kind of carving my own way, which has been great."