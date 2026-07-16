Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Charlie Hall Is The New Towering Nepo Baby To Watch
There's a new nepo baby on the rise, and he's related to Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The actor's youngest son with her longtime husband Brad Hall has been quietly making a name for himself in Hollywood. Charlie Hall (pictured far right) is an actor, writer, and TikToker who had his first big break on HBO Max's "The Sex Lives of College Girls" in 2021 and has appeared on the shows "Love, Victor" and Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Oh, and did we mention he's super tall? Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, he towers over his family and is taller than the average American man by approximately eight inches.
Born in Los Angeles in May 1997, Charlie was always destined to follow in his parents' footsteps. His older brother, Henry Hall, is also an actor and an indie musician. Growing up, however, he never envisioned joining the family business, telling W in an interview, "I was never against going into the industry, but up until college, my life was very basketball-oriented." (He played for the Northwestern Wildcats.) Because both of his parents did comedy, "I knew I wanted to do something in the realm of funny, but I didn't know exactly what until very late."
He was 22 and fresh out of college when Charlie scored his first acting gig as a side character on HBO's "Veep" starring his mother. He was offered the role by showrunner Dave Mandel, which Charlie, despite having zero experience and no interest in acting, gladly accepted. He doesn't mind being labeled a nepo baby. "It's been nothing but a really huge blessing, honestly," he said of having famous parents. "I think it's really positive because it's not like they're hovering over me and making sure I do things a certain way. I'm really kind of carving my own way, which has been great."
Fans adore Charlie
In 2022, Julia Louis-Dreyfus attended a White House state dinner hosted by former President Joe Biden to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during his official state visit to the U.S. The "Seinfeld" star brought along her son Charlie Hall as her date for the black-tie occasion. She wore a black evening dress while Charlie looked sleek in a classic tuxedo. "A young son in a dinner jacket with his very glamorous mother will get me every time. They're proud of each other," one user gushed on X, formerly Twitter. Another exclaimed, "Whoa! Her son is stunning!" Others couldn't help but notice how Charlie towered over his mother. "She looks so tiny!" one user said of Louis-Dreyfus. A fourth added, "Her son is so tall. Handsome too."
Speaking to People ahead of her podcast's big launch in 2023, Louis-Dreyfus said she's thrilled that both of her sons have chosen careers in creative fields. "I love it! It's a big surprise," she enthused. "I love the arts and I think that to be a creative person, and to be able to make a living as a creative person, is an absolute gift." She went on, "The fact that my children are able to pull that off gives me endless joy."
She's been nothing but supportive of her son's endeavors. "Yeah, I do. I help them with their auditions," Louis-Dreyfus shared on "Live With Kelly and Mark" in 2024. "I'm [usually] the voice on the other side." She also admitted that she gives them a lot of honest feedback. Turns out, having a seasoned star for a mom comes with a lot of advantages. "Yeah, I do. They take it," the "Saturday Night Live" alum said, to which she added, "They'd be idiots not to."