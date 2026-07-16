What Once-Popular Reality Star Rob Kardashian Looks Like Today
Remember Rob Kardashian? The only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr., Rob made his reality show debut on E!'s mega-hit series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alongside his sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian in 2007. While the rest of his family, including Kris, went on to become household names, Rob gradually retreated from the spotlight and embraced a more private life. For a while, it seemed like he was on track to become just as famous as his siblings; in 2011, he appeared on Season 13 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and even starred in his own reality show alongside his then-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. These days, we don't see much from Rob except for the occasional cameo and/or family photo.
In June 2026, Rob made a rare appearance on Khloé's Instagram grid in a carousel marking her 42nd birthday. Standing on the far left side, Rob posed next to his mother and his more famous siblings; he wore a plain black shirt and blue basketball shorts for the occasion. There was also a cute pic of Rob posing with his daughter Dream (whom he shares with Chyna) while throwing peace signs. He looked, at least from our view, healthy and happy. In the comments, he wished his sister a happy birthday.
As of this writing, his last public appearance was in 2025, when Rob made a cameo on Season 7 of Hulu's "The Kardashians," much to the surprise and delight of fans. "Yes, guys, you heard right," Khloé said in a confessional (via ET). "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show, and trust me, we are too." She also addressed the conspiracy theories about her brother's whereabouts, stressing, "Rob is doing well, he's alive. ... He's not a miserable person who lives under a bridge."
Why Rob Kardashian chose to live a more private life
One might point to Rob Kardashian's rocky relationship with Blac Chyna as the reason he ended up becoming a bit of a recluse. As fans may recall, the two were previously engaged and dated for much of 2016 before splitting up for good in 2017. Their breakup made headlines when Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob for leaking her nudes on social media (she would also sue the Kardashian family for defamation). Rob retaliated by accusing Chyna of infidelity and substance abuse. They eventually settled and became friends again, which they still are today, while co-parenting their daughter Dream.
However, it appears that Rob has different reasons for turning his back on the spotlight. After a long period of silence, he finally addressed his absence on Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, stating there's no one else to blame but himself. "It just has everything to do with myself," he said. "I don't want to be filming and putting myself in a position where I'm not comfortable. Like, I'm not comfortable in my own skin." He also shared his perspective on fame. "It's not for everybody. And I choose my own happiness and peace, rather than just filming for somebody who doesn't do anything for me in my personal life."
Would he ever consider going back? That depends. "I mean, I love filming if it's positive and if it's natural and I'm feeling good about myself," said Rob. He also dispelled rumors that he doesn't get along with his family, stressing, "I like being around [them]. That stuff is good to me, so of course I would film." But not at the expense of his mental health. "I'm ... a homebody, and I just choose, like I said, my peace and happiness," the sole Kardashian brother added.