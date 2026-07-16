What Once-Popular Reality Star Rob Kardashian Looks Like Today

Remember Rob Kardashian? The only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr., Rob made his reality show debut on E!'s mega-hit series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alongside his sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian in 2007. While the rest of his family, including Kris, went on to become household names, Rob gradually retreated from the spotlight and embraced a more private life. For a while, it seemed like he was on track to become just as famous as his siblings; in 2011, he appeared on Season 13 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and even starred in his own reality show alongside his then-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. These days, we don't see much from Rob except for the occasional cameo and/or family photo.

In June 2026, Rob made a rare appearance on Khloé's Instagram grid in a carousel marking her 42nd birthday. Standing on the far left side, Rob posed next to his mother and his more famous siblings; he wore a plain black shirt and blue basketball shorts for the occasion. There was also a cute pic of Rob posing with his daughter Dream (whom he shares with Chyna) while throwing peace signs. He looked, at least from our view, healthy and happy. In the comments, he wished his sister a happy birthday.

As of this writing, his last public appearance was in 2025, when Rob made a cameo on Season 7 of Hulu's "The Kardashians," much to the surprise and delight of fans. "Yes, guys, you heard right," Khloé said in a confessional (via ET). "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show, and trust me, we are too." She also addressed the conspiracy theories about her brother's whereabouts, stressing, "Rob is doing well, he's alive. ... He's not a miserable person who lives under a bridge."