Soap Stars Jon Lindstrom & Cady McClain Didn't Let Divorce Destroy Their Friendship

Many celeb couples have met on set and stayed together, but that's not what happened with Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain. The "As the World Turns" stars, who played love interests, tied the knot in 2014, but split a decade later. "It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we've taken some time apart," they wrote on Instagram in 2024 (via People). "After serious consideration, we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage." At the time, they wished "each other every happiness," and also assured fans that they were still friends, despite their breakup. And they've kept their promise!

In May 2026, McClain revealed on Instagram that she and Lindstrom, who had recently enjoyed a fun night out together with some of their industry friends, were still on good terms. "I happen to be spectacular friends with these spectacular people, one of whom happens to be my rather talented and kind ex-husband," she wrote alongside a group photo.

She also addressed those folks who might not have understood why they were still in each other's lives. "If it baffles you... I can't help you," she continued, adding, "We all enjoyed a lovely dinner and a very fine time." Ahh. Refreshing! Honestly, though, Lindstrom and McClain's continued friendship makes sense, given that's how their relationship started off.