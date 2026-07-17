Soap Stars Jon Lindstrom & Cady McClain Didn't Let Divorce Destroy Their Friendship
Many celeb couples have met on set and stayed together, but that's not what happened with Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain. The "As the World Turns" stars, who played love interests, tied the knot in 2014, but split a decade later. "It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we've taken some time apart," they wrote on Instagram in 2024 (via People). "After serious consideration, we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage." At the time, they wished "each other every happiness," and also assured fans that they were still friends, despite their breakup. And they've kept their promise!
In May 2026, McClain revealed on Instagram that she and Lindstrom, who had recently enjoyed a fun night out together with some of their industry friends, were still on good terms. "I happen to be spectacular friends with these spectacular people, one of whom happens to be my rather talented and kind ex-husband," she wrote alongside a group photo.
She also addressed those folks who might not have understood why they were still in each other's lives. "If it baffles you... I can't help you," she continued, adding, "We all enjoyed a lovely dinner and a very fine time." Ahh. Refreshing! Honestly, though, Lindstrom and McClain's continued friendship makes sense, given that's how their relationship started off.
Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain still work together today
/a>It's not unusual for celebs to be friends with their exes, but it's not guaranteed either. However, Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain had a better chance than most to remain friends after their divorce, and that's because they were friends before the vows. According to Lindstrom, they first bonded while commuting for "As the World Turns." Lindstrom said, "We would finish our scenes and be done around the same time, so we often ended up taking the hour-long train ride back to Manhattan together and got to know each other that way" (via Soap Hub). He continued, "We got to be very, very good friends before anything else transpired."
Unsurprisingly, Lindstrom and McClain have also worked together since divorcing. In February 2025, both soap stars joined the cast of "Beyond The Gates," the then-new soap opera for CBS. "It's my honor, my privilege, my joy, to introduce our newest cast members who are not only soap opera icons and brilliant actors, but two of my favorite people on the planet," shared showrunner Michele Val, adding, "Say hello to (the characters of) 'Joey Armstrong' and 'Pamela Curtis,' also known as Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain." As of July 2026, both actors are still going strong on "BTG." Lindstrom, for example, has been featured in the show's opening credits since January. Meanwhile, McClain confirmed that she was filming more episodes in March 2026, so it seems like they'll be friends and colleagues for the foreseeable future.