Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Start Up The Rumor Mill Again With Separate World Cup Seats

Rumors that Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are having problems in their marriage began circulating after the couple was spotted sitting apart from one another during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals match between Argentina and Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium on July 11. At one point during the game, the camera panned to a luxury box where Patrick and Brittany were sitting in separate rows. At least one person shared the moment on X, suggesting that there was trouble in paradise. "Mahomes not even sitting with Brittany LMAOO," the accompanying message read.

in a whole different row tears son 😭 https://t.co/nb81XSKsrN pic.twitter.com/FVOgvuMcwg — MayeIsKing (@MayeIsKing_) July 12, 2026

That's all it took for some people to wonder if the two were on the outs. "It's really weird that Mahomes isn't with Brittany," one person wrote on X in response. "This is not happy marriage behavior," another X user said. Several other people defended Patrick and Brittany, who had a 2022 wedding in Hawaii and share three young children. Some even pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife attended JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding one day earlier and seemed to be having a great time together.

The Mahomeses aren't strangers to split rumors, and their marriage is often scrutinized by the public. In fact, this isn't the first time fans have tried to read into the couple's body language or public appearances. Despite the online speculation, Patrick and Brittany have repeatedly brushed off breakup rumors over the years by continuing to show a united front.