Ellen DeGeneres' Fashion Misfires At Awards Shows Over The Years

Ellen DeGeneres is a celebrity generally known for her comedy prowess, longtime talk show, and some interesting controversies here and there. As for her fashion sense, it's arguably not one of her strong suits. Over the years, DeGeneres has stepped out for awards shows, red carpets, and other events dressed in both good and bad looks. But the bad might outweigh the good.

Even considering how DeGeneres' reputation took a dive in 2020, she has had cause to dress up for the many award shows she has either been invited to or nominated for throughout her career. Her awards shelf at home (or it might be a whole room, at this point) is weighed down by her many accolades. This includes over 30 Daytime Emmy Awards and 20 People's Choice Awards, among others. With this in mind, she's also had to be present to accept most of these awards, which means her stylist has had a lot of work cut out for them throughout DeGeneres' long time in the industry.

Stylist Kellen Richards was the costume designer and stylist on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and she was also behind many of DeGeneres' red carpet looks. Sure, DeGeneres was nominated for several Daytime Emmy Awards for her talk show work, but as for awards show outfits, that's another story. While there were some winners here and there, she had a lot of awards show ensembles that were questionable at best. Here are some of her worst fashion fails over the years.