The Only Recap Of Ellen DeGeneres' Downfall You Need

It could be argued that the wheels of the Ellen DeGeneres train first started to fall off in October 2019 when she was pictured enjoying a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys with ex-POTUS George W. Bush. Indeed, as one of America's most visible gay personalities, the chat show host was accused of betraying her community by cozying up to a man who while in the White House had advocated against same-sex marriage.

Addressing the backlash on her daytime chat show soon after, DeGeneres refused to apologize for the company she kept. The funnywoman, who revealed that she and other half Portia de Rossi had attended the game after being invited by the daughter of the Cowboys' owner, insisted that she hadn't known at the time she'd be placed next to the former Republican president. However, she saw no problem with the seating arrangement, telling audiences (via BBC News), "I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs I have."

The unrepentant DeGeneres, who had previously chewed the fat with the 42nd on a 2017 episode of her chat show, went on to make fun of the avalanche of disapproving tweets she received. She also expressed her gratitude for the day of fun and even joked that after treating him to some nachos, Bush owed her six dollars.