Ellen DeGeneres Can't Stop Adding Fuel To The Phony Portia Marriage Chatter

Trouble in paradise? Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's relationship is riddled with red flags; heck, even their zodiac signs don't match. It began with trouble, apparently, as the pair were in relationships with other people when they first fell in love with one another. "She had a girlfriend and I had a girlfriend, but it wasn't like, 'Oh, we're going to have an affair,'" DeGeneres told People in 2005. "We were just supposed to be together. It was a tough decision. I was physically getting sick because I was trying not to say anything. So I told Alex and she told Francesca. It was really hard to uproot everything." We hear you, Ellen, but just imagine being the ones who got uprooted.

Since then, however, it's been widely rumored that DeGeneres and de Rossi's relationship isn't always rosy. Years after a 2020 Buzzfeed News piece killed "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with interviews that exposed the host's supposed toxic behavior, one staffer suggested that DeGeneres' marriage to Rossi was equally toxic behind closed doors. The anonymous cameraman told The Daily Mail that DeGeneres became very territorial of her wife "if male staffers from the show spoke to her while on set."

The source added, "It would be a commercial break, and if [Ellen] didn't know you, she would ask about you. You just hoped and prayed you weren't seated by her wife, so you didn't get her attention." Unfortunately, DeGeneres herself has only ramped up the rumors surrounding her marriage, lending credence to the gossip.