Heather Locklear's Worst-Dressed Moments Prove Even Style Icons Fumble

Heather Locklear has been a fashion icon since the 1980s. She kick-started her career as a model, posing for magazines before rising further in the entertainment industry. By the early 1980s, she had already landed her first major acting gig on Aaron Spelling's hit soap opera "Dynasty" as Sammy Jo. She starred in the series from 1981 to 1989, making it the defining part of her career in the 1980s. She was later cast in the lead role of Amanda Woodward on "Melrose Place" from 1993 to 1999, which helped her define the decade. After completing her two major soap opera roles, she went on to act in a variety of film and television projects, from "Spin City" to "Scary Movie 5."

Locklear is known for much more than her onscreen talent. She rose as a Hollywood "it girl" in the 1980s and remained a topic of conversation in celebrity social circles and tabloids. She also had two high-profile divorces from famous musicians, Tommy Lee and Richard Sambora. Despite the tragic real-life story of Heather Locklear, she has managed to remain a beauty and fashion icon for over four decades. But after so many years in the public eye, it is inevitable that even a style icon will have their bad days. From baggy shirts to clashing blue jeans, here are Locklear's worst-dressed moments over the years.