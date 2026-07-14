Heather Locklear's Worst-Dressed Moments Prove Even Style Icons Fumble
Heather Locklear has been a fashion icon since the 1980s. She kick-started her career as a model, posing for magazines before rising further in the entertainment industry. By the early 1980s, she had already landed her first major acting gig on Aaron Spelling's hit soap opera "Dynasty" as Sammy Jo. She starred in the series from 1981 to 1989, making it the defining part of her career in the 1980s. She was later cast in the lead role of Amanda Woodward on "Melrose Place" from 1993 to 1999, which helped her define the decade. After completing her two major soap opera roles, she went on to act in a variety of film and television projects, from "Spin City" to "Scary Movie 5."
Locklear is known for much more than her onscreen talent. She rose as a Hollywood "it girl" in the 1980s and remained a topic of conversation in celebrity social circles and tabloids. She also had two high-profile divorces from famous musicians, Tommy Lee and Richard Sambora. Despite the tragic real-life story of Heather Locklear, she has managed to remain a beauty and fashion icon for over four decades. But after so many years in the public eye, it is inevitable that even a style icon will have their bad days. From baggy shirts to clashing blue jeans, here are Locklear's worst-dressed moments over the years.
Locklear looked like a purple bat at the 1996 VH1 Fashion Awards
Heather Locklear arrived at the VH-1 Fashion Awards ceremony in New York City in October 1996 in a head-turning ensemble. She wore a sheer, lacy purple coverup patterned with florals over a purple two-piece underneath. While the two-piece and coverup combo was enough to raise eyebrows on their own, it was her purple cloaked jacket that added to the bizarreness of this outfit. Her pose to spread out the accessory piece made her look like a purple bat. Her shoes didn't do much to save the outfit, and it looks like you can see a white square tag sticking out around her armpit.
She looked uncomfortable at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards
Heather Locklear looked downright uncomfortable at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in New York City in December 1999. She wore a sheer black sequined top with a matching black miniskirt. While the shirt and miniskirt combo paired together nicely, it was her accessories and styling that ultimately tarnished the overall red-carpet look. She wore knee-high black, gray, and yellow fringe boots that looked tacky and over-the-top. Perhaps the worst part of her ensemble was the blue scarf wrapped around her neck that looked downright uncomfortable and suffocating. Because the colors from the boots and scarf were not complementary, the outfit looked haphazardly thrown together. Her low pigtails also added to the overall oddity of the look, making it a major fashion flop.
Heather Locklear wore a baggy ensemble to a movie premiere
As one of the '90s actresses who look absolutely nothing like they used to, this was especially apparent when Heather Locklear stepped out at the 2021 world premiere of the Lifetime original movie "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story" in California. She wore a green and yellow shirt and miniskirt to celebrate the occasion, which marked her acting return after being on a four-year hiatus. While her miniskirt did a great job of showing off her killer legs, it was her baggy shirt that was most unflattering, as the oversized garment swallowed her frame and part of her cute miniskirt. The patterns on her shirt and miniskirt also clashed, making it aesthetically unpleasant.
She wore an oversized jacket with space-age boots
Heather Locklear also had fashion disasters during her prime in the 1980s. When she appeared at the 1987 Young Artist Group, a star-studded Hollywood charity event, she wore an oversized maroon jacket. While the baggy jacket looked silky and comfortable, it was unflattering, as it swallowed her frame. The uneven rolled-up sleeves made the style look sloppy and unfinished. What may be worse than the ill-fitting jacket is the white patterned pants and white space-boots combo happening at the bottom of the look. Not only does this 1980s ensemble raise more questions than it answers, but it also serves as one of her worst looks to date.
Her shirt clashed with her jeans at NBC's 2004-2005 Upfront
Many of Heather Locklear's worst fashion looks have involved blue jeans that did not suit the rest of her ensemble. That was again true in 2004 when Locklear arrived at the NBC 2004-2005 Upfront event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The culprit of this fashion trainwreck was her light blue jeans, which had no business being paired with her unique top and nude high heels. She wore a dark blue top with a puffy white lower section decorated in pink and green florals. Given the fact that her top already incorporated a dark denim look, this ensemble could have been fully saved with equally dark jeans to match. Why she opted for light blue jeans that were awkwardly cut short before the ankle is anyone's guess.
Locklear's boots and blazer combo was a fashion disaster at AMAs
Almost immediately after Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee's divorce in 1993, she got remarried to rockstar Richie Sambora in 1994. In 2004, the couple hit the red carpet together for the 32nd Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. They both opted for a matching boots, blazers, and blue jeans combo. However, both of their outfits ultimately missed the mark due to clashing and bland colors. They looked more like they were going to an after-work dinner than a star-studded award show. Locklear and the lead guitarist for Bon Jovi had a daughter together before breaking up in 2007.
Her purple heels clashed at NBA All-Star Game
At first glance, Heather Locklear's outfit for the 2004 NBA All-Star Game looked understated and simple. It is hard to go wrong with jeans, a turtleneck, and a belt for a plain, safe look that does not draw any attention. Yet when she arrived on the celebrity red carpet in Los Angeles, California, it was her shoes that caused a sudden double-take. It appeared she had opted for light purple high heels to pair with her mustard-colored sweater and blue jeans. While the out-of-place purple heels could have been a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers' signature purple and yellow, both shades were completely wrong. The blue in her jeans did not help to tie these unflatteringly paired colors together.
Her nude top was unflattering at American Idol finale
Heather Locklear walked out on the "American Idol" finale red carpet in 2009 wearing an overly simplistic ensemble. While the white pants, nude shirt, and matching nude heels seemed like a safe fashion bet that could do no wrong, the look ultimately fell flat. The nude sleeveless top blended with her skin tone and got completely lost. The size and cut of the shirt were also unflattering, making it look like a lazy and thrown-together outfit from the back of her closet. If the shirt had a better fit or a different color to make her pop, she could have completely avoided this boring fashion hiccup.
Locklear drew inspiration from a burlap sack
It looked like Heather Locklear was taking fashion inspiration from a burlap sack when she attended the "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's..." benefit for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in New York City in 2003. She wore a misshapen gold cover-up that draped over her body. The fringes on the side only added to the mess, making it one of her sloppiest looks yet. A portion of her purple bra could be seen poking out from underneath the sheer dress, which made the outfit look even more mismatched.
Locklear should have taken fashion pointers from Hannah Montana at a premiere
Perhaps Heather Locklear should have taken fashion pointers from Miley Cyrus' fictional star character when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert 3D" in January 2008. She appeared in an uninspired combination of a black long-sleeve shirt and jean pants. The outfit was simply boring on its own, but it became a fashion disaster with her multicolored beanie and clashing purse. The browns and neutrals of her accessories stood out in a bad way against her black and blue outfit.