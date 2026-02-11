'90s Actresses Who Look Absolutely Nothing Like They Used To

Whether they were making headlines on the silver screen or entertaining us weekly on television, there are a plethora of '90s beauties who have continued to turn heads. Many of the most recognizable actresses from that decade were known for their stunning looks and caused quite a commotion in the press when they would step onto the red carpet in the latest fashions. As the years progressed, many of those same actors have embraced a new era of their beauty. Some have chosen to enhance their features with plastic surgery, while others have faced trials and tribulations that have taken precedence. This has left a good portion of those performers virtually unrecognizable compared to the era that brought them into the spotlight.

With that said, not all actresses have made the move toward manmade solutions for aging — some have chosen to embrace nature and the different sides of beauty that it presents. "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," Charlize Theron once told Allure, denying rumors of a facelift. "I'm like, 'B****, I'm just aging!" she later added. "It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"