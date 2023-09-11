Tragic Details About Tara Reid

The following article includes references to alcohol addiction, body shaming, and allegations of disordered eating.

After a few years of small TV guest roles, Tara Reid's career blossomed when she appeared in five projects in 1998, including the acclaimed film "The Big Lebowski." Really, though, Reid's breakthrough came in 1999, when she shot to worldwide fame after "American Pie" became a smash hit. She continued to book high-profile jobs over the next few years, including "Dr. T & the Women," "Josie and the Pussycats," and "National Lampoon's Van Wilder," none of which did well with critics. Nearly all of her films also bombed at the box office, which may have stalled Reid's trajectory had her offscreen antics not already done that. By 2004, it seemed Reid could only get cast in D-list films, some of which never hit theaters (for example, "Incubus") and one of which ("The Crow: Wicked Prayer") has a shocking 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Over the next decade, Reid continued to earn more attention for her personal struggles and reality television appearances than for her acting. Save for "American Reunion" in 2012, she did not appear in anything noteworthy until 2013's "Sharknado," which was essentially so-bad-it's-good fun that it became a cultural phenom. And though she has continued to be a little messy here and there — like that infamous "Today" interview or that time she was allegedly kicked off a plane, both in 2018 — Reid seems fulfilled in her life today. Her career could still use a boost but, to be fair, Reid's life has not always been smooth sailing. Here are some tragic details about Tara Reid.